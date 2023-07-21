Welcome Mat: 'Our Patio Oasis' this week's garden photo winner, Ford House Christmas in July and more

Jeanine Matlow and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'Our Patio Oasis' this week's winner in Homestyle Garden Photo Contest

Ahhh, July. "It’s that time of year again when almost everything is blooming," writes Lee MacDonald of Clinton Township about her patio garden. "It’s mostly a hodgepodge of perennials and a few annuals. It’s so quiet out here in the mornings, listening to the waterfall, taking in nature, the smell of the flowers. We love it." The photo, "Our Patio Oasis," is this week's top pick in the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. MacDonald will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest's sponsor. To enter your photo and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Dancing Eye Gallery expands

A creative staple in downtown Northville since 1995, Dancing Eye Gallery recently expanded to add an estimated 700 square feet to its original footprint. Like the rest of the popular shop, the additional space known as the “Other Side” also features fun picks from local artists. “It’s been great, a totally different vibe and an opportunity to sell more art prints, paintings, aromatherapy, books and clothing,” says owner Theresa Schierloh. “Also, we play records while you shop!” The location is 101 N. Center St. Go to dancingeye.com.

Ford House Christmas in July

Santa and Mrs. Claus will kick off “Christmas in July” at Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores at noon on July 25. The couple will arrive in their Ford Mustang convertible to spread some holiday cheer and announce the new winter holiday event, “Home for the Holidays at Ford House.” From Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, visitors can stroll throughout the historic estate at night surrounded by glittering white lights and explore the first floor of the Main Residence. “We are so thrilled to bring this new event to our guests,” said Mary Ann Bauman, Ford House public events and engagement manager. “Our guests have shared their favorite moments from previous years, and we’ve gathered those together to make ‘Home for the Holidays at Ford House’ a truly magical experience the longtime visitors and first-time guests will all enjoy.” Tickets to the Christmas in July kickoff are free, but reservations are recommended. Go to fordhouse.org/christmasinjuly. Tickets for “Home for the Holidays at Ford House” go on sale to Ford House members at 12:30 p.m. in person on July 25 at the Visitor Center and online the next morning. Tickets for the public go on sale Aug. 1. Go to fordhouse.org.

Learn how to attract pollinators

In Royal Oak only, English Gardens will offer a special presentation from Bees in the D that will teach attendees how to grow plants that help benefit pollinators. All other locations will have English Gardens associates present the same topic. These events will be held at 10 a.m. July 29. They are free and kids are welcome. English Gardens will also offer its first annual free Summer Yoga Series in partnership with Citizen Yoga. This event will visit various English Gardens locations, allowing guests to get their Zen on amongst the flowers. Preregistration is required. Go to https://www.englishgardens.com/event/yoga-at-the-garden-2/.

Get a smooth surface Daich Coatings

Many home projects require a clean, smooth surface, which can be achieved with the new Rock Patch filler, level and resurfacer from Daich Coatings. Made with a tough polymer/stone formula, the pre-mixed compound is ready to use. The cement-free product can be used as a prep work step on interior and exterior surfaces to fill cracks and holes on concrete walkways or smooth out the surface of a garage floor before recoating. For spot repairs, the crack, hole or pitted area should be clean, dry and free from debris before applying the product. Available online at the Home Depot and Lowe’s. Go to daichcoatings.com.