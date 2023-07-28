Welcome Mat: Garden photo winner is a 'secret,' outdoor art fairs and more

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'Secret Artist Garden' weekly winner in Homestyle photo contest

Angela Profant of Oxford says she likes to create vignettes in her outdoor spaces. Her winning photo, 'Secret Artist Garden," illustrates this well. "This was a neglected space between our neighbor and our garages. I wanted to create a secret artist's garden, with an English bent. It is tucked away, and visitors are always surprised when they discover it. Children love to come and play among the art and treasures," she says, and "the neighbor's daughter had wedding photos taken in it." As this week's winner in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, Profant will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest’s sponsor. To enter your photos and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Pewabic Summer Market runs through Aug. 12

There’s still time to enjoy Pewabic’s annual Summer Market and its Summer Market Artist Series, which continues Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 12. The landmark pottery showcases new Pewabic pieces, including a recently released summer collection and work from more than 50 different ceramic artists throughout the country in store and in their relaxing courtyard. Enjoy guest artist demos (this weekend’s featured artist is ceramicist Katie Bramlage) food, live music, interactive activities for people of all ages and more. Visit pewabic.org.

Garden Tour is Aug. 5 in St. Clair Shores

Join the Yardeners of St. Clair Shores on their 30th Annual Garden Tour, scheduled for 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Aug. 5. Registration, ticket sales and map distribution start at 9 a.m. at the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum, located behind the St. Clair Shores Library at the corner of 11 Mile and Jefferson. The cost is $5 per person for each adult; no charge for children younger than 12. View some of the loveliest yards in St. Clair Shores and nearby and get gardening ideas for your gardens from the homeowners. Yardeners and master gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions and vendors will sell garden-related goods. No advance ticket sales. This is a self-guided driving tour with some walking.

Enjoy al fresco art

Two annual outdoor art fairs — one this weekend and one next — give art fans the chance to enjoy summer sun and fun while checking out a wide variety of art for the home and garden. Stony Creek Metropark near Rochester hosts their annual boutique show with approximately 50 artists July 29-30 and Detroit’s beloved Belle Isle hosts their show Aug. 5-6. Voted southeast Michigan’s best art fair, the Belle Isle show on the island park attracts 100 artists, food trucks, a beer tent and more. For information, visit stonycreekartfair.com and belleisleartfair.com.

Pop-up art show coming to the MDC

Enjoy a meet and greet with Weatherly Stroh, an accomplished artist whose work centers around animals and landscapes, at a special event at the Michigan Design Center on Aug. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Ruth Casper Design Studio. Oil is Stroh’s preferred medium, with a technique characterized by sweeping brush strokes and textural layers. The majority of her striking work is done on canvas, but she also paints on aluminum and stretched linen. While there, do some accessory shopping and refresh your home or room for fall or the holidays. RSVP to patty@ruthcasperdesign.com.