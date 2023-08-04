Welcome Mat: Learn about "Linda's Garden Oasis," summer sales galore and more

Jeanine Matlow and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'Linda's Garden Oasis' weekly pick in Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest

Every gardener begins somewhere. For Linda Kelly of Berkley, it was about 35 years ago, a few years after she purchased her house. "I started out slow, not knowing the first thing about gardening! I just made one garden bed along the garage the first year. I decided I enjoyed it, so I started reading a lot of gardening books," she tells Homestyle. Now, "My garden is pretty much my whole backyard," which is about 1,300 square feet, she says. The inviting "Linda's Garden Oasis" is this week's pick in Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest. Kelly will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest’s sponsor. To enter your photos and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Shop the Odd Fellows Antiques summer sale

Shop the semi-annual sale this summer at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley from Aug. 12- 20 and enjoy savings from 15% to 50% storewide. Unique pieces from more than 50 vendors deliver an eclectic mix of vintage and antique furniture, artwork, light fixtures and home decor from turn-of-the-century to mid-century modern finds. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 11a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from noon–5 p.m. The location is 3248 W. 12 Mile. Go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

Polish Pottery Party & Sale coming up at Acorn Farm

Acorn Farm in Milford will hold the 15th annual Polish Pottery Party & Sale featuring a wide array of standard and Unikat pieces at 20% off. The sale begins at 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10 and the Centennial Dancers will perform in front of the store at 4:30 for those waiting for the doors to open. Not only will the best selection be available that day, but there will also be some food from Polish Village in Hamtramck. Each piece of Polish Pottery is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland by skilled artisans. These artistic treasures are also microwave, dishwasher and oven-safe. Sale hours are from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. on Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Aug 11-12 and from noon–5 p.m. on Aug. 13. The location is 367 N. Main St. Go to acornfarmmi.com.

Get a sleep assessment at Gardner White

The Gardner White “Summer of Sleep” campaign has returned, an educational, retail and community-focused effort with the mission of ensuring individuals and families sleep and live well. Through Labor Day, customers can receive a personalized sleep assessment and plan to help deliver the ultimate night’s rest. With a selection that includes TempurPedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Aireloom, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Purple, Casper, and Bedgear, each person is paired with the best match. Instagram followers have the chance to win a new mattress during the “Summer of Sleep Mattress Giveaway.” One winner will be chosen each week through Aug. 30, 2023. No purchase necessary. For details, visit @GardnerWhite on Instagram. The retailer has also partnered with local nonprofit organizations Angels’ Place and Grace Centers of Hope to provide 100 new TempurPedic mattresses to the communities they serve. Go to gardner-white.com.

Vote for your favorite FrogTape creation

Eight home DIY influencers will compete for a $5,000 grand prize in the annual FrogTape Paintover Challenge where participants makeover a room and highlight a special painting project. Each influencer will incorporate one of the 2023 FrogTape Design Trends into their space. Identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak, these include Redrock Renewal, Bohemian Bazaar, Nordic Nature and Midtown Modern. The winner will be determined by an evaluation completed by Nayak (30%) and a public vote (70%). The public can vote online for their favorite makeover from Aug. 9-23. Voters will have a chance to win a $1,000 sweepstakes prize. The influencer who wins will also “Paint It Forward” by working with Special Spaces, a not-for-profit that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer. Nayak and the winner will design the space and FrogTape will donate $15,000 to cover the costs for the makeover. Go to frogtape.com/paintoverchallenge.