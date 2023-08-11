Welcome Mat: A welcoming 'Backyard Sanctuary' and more

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

Lush 'Backyard Sanctuary' weekly winner of photo contest

'Backyard Sanctuary' by Andrea Bowman of Dexter is this week's pick in Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest. "Our garden is a collection of all the things we love," writes Bowman. "It’s been a work-in-progress for over 20 years and it’s still not done! It consists of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs. The grand finale comes in September when over 500 dahlias are in bloom." Bowman will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest’s sponsor. To enter your photos and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Grosse Pointe Art Fair is Aug. 19-20 at Ford House

After a pandemic delay, the inaugural Grosse Pointe Art Fair will be held at the new Albert Kahn style Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Visitor Center on Aug. 19 and 20. Hours are 11 a.m. -6 p.m. both days. Art lovers will find handmade jewelry, painting, ceramics, pottery, woodworking, fiber art, sculpture and more available for purchase. While there, explore the new visitors center, including a cafe and the estate’s gorgeous grounds. Art fair admission is included with Ford House grounds pass, available for purchase at the visitor center, which allows guests to shop the art fair and tour the grounds. Admission is $7; children younger than 6 and Ford House members free. Presented by the nonprofit Art as Healing Foundation; advance tickets are available online at fordhouse.org/events/grosse-pointe-art-fair/.

Buzz over to Belle Isle for Bee Fest Aug. 19

Bees play a key role in a healthy ecosystem. Learn more about bee-friendly gardening tips, beeswax candle making, biodiversity and enjoy honey tasting and pollinator arts and crafts at Bee Fest, a one-day event at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Aug. 19. Free and open to the public, it includes fun, engaging and educational displays and activities for all ages and strives to raise awareness about the critical importance bees play in our ecosystem. While there, check out "Overlooked," an outdoor macrophotography exhibit by photographer Joseph Ferraro that magnifies the fascinating and hidden lives of insects to larger-than-life proportions. Hours at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; visit belleislenaturecenter.org.

Enjoy stable tour Sunday in Metamora

Six scenic horse farms located in Metamora Hunt Country open their doors Sunday for a rare up-close and personal stable tour. Equestrian and equine enthusiasts can walk through, ask questions and learn more about this beautiful destination from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40; $5 children. Funds are used to maintain area bridle paths. Tickets are available in advance or on the day of the tour at Hunt Kennels in Metamora. For more information, call 586-381-8834.

East English Village Garden Tour is Sunday

Enjoy the beauty and creativity of nine gardens featured in East English Village’s annual Garden Tour from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. The tour will highlight naturalized gardens, traditional flower gardens and entertainment spaces in the 110-year-old Detroit neighborhood. One of the stops will be the naturalized garden of Cheryl English, featured recently in Homestyle. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at eastenglishvillage.org or on the day of the event. Tour brochures can be picked up at 5060 Bishop, Detroit, the first garden on the tour. Go to eastenglishvillage.org for information.