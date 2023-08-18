Welcome Mat: 'All of Nature Sings' weekly Garden Photo Contest winner, annual farm tour and more

Jeanine Matlow, Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'All of Nature Sings' weekly Garden Photo Contest winner

Flora and fauna meld happily in this week's selection. "This little hummingbird visited a lantana in the yard while I was sipping my coffee one morning in July," beginning gardener Amy Kennedy of Canton tells Homestyle. "The background is where the shade plants are, in the shade of the woods. In this photo you see an astilbe in the back and some daylilies, a hosta and impatiens. Off to the left a bumble bee sits on a flower." The photo, "All of Nature Sings on a Glorious Michigan Morning," wins Kennedy a home or garden book and she will be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest’s sponsor. To enter your photos and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Keep Growing Detroit Farm hosting annual tour

The 26th Annual Detroit Farms and Gardens Tour will take place from 4-8 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the biking, driving and walking tours, there will also be a kids tour this time around. The evening will conclude at KGD Farm with music, food trucks and fellowship to celebrate more than 25 years of touring Detroit family, school, community and market gardens. Tickets are $10 to $25 and include the tour and a food ticket for the celebration at KGD Farm. Tickets for the celebration only are $25. Go to detroitagriculture.net/events.

IKEA celebrates 80th anniversary with back-to-school deals

In honor of its 80th anniversary, IKEA U.S. will offer exclusive back-to-school deals for teachers, students and IKEA Family Members (join for free for special benefits) through Sept. 5. Special deals include 20% off desks, beds and bath textiles and 15% off in-store for teachers and college students (up to $3,000). The first 80 IKEA Family Members in-store on Mystery Friday (Aug. 18) will have a chance to win an IKEA gift card. On Aug. 25, in-store customers will have a chance to win an iconic IKEA product (terms and conditions apply). Go to ikea.com/us.

Discover 'Designer Secrets' at the MDC event

The Michigan Design Center’s popular and free Launch! series returns this month. Join the MDC and a panel of local designers — including Jennifer Asmar, Dawn Jacobs, Sherry Tattrie and Amy Miller Weinstein — at the session, which will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 in the MidAmerica Room. There they will share “Designer Secrets: Room-By-Room” and talk about different ways you can take rooms to the next level. Learn how the pros elevate living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and baths just in time for fall. The event is complimentary, but space is limited. Contact emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a space or visit michigandesign.com.