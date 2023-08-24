Welcome Mat: Final weekly Garden Photo Contest winner, HGTV's 'Bargain Block' returns to Detroit and more

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

HGTV's 'Bargain Block' returns to Detroit

Fans of Detroit-based hit "Bargain Block" will want to tune in to HGTV, where the show recently returned with its third season. Eleven new episodes were filmed following home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as they restore Detroit’s neighborhoods one home at a time with advice and help from friend and real estate agent Shea Hicks-Whitfield. As in past seasons, the pair will buy multiple rundown and dilapidated houses on a single block and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished starter homes for first-time buyers. New season changes include larger homes, inspiration hunting throughout the city and more. Visit hgtv.com.

‘A Feast for Our Pollinators’ final weekly winner in Garden Photo Contest

Plymouth gardener Cindy Oleszkowicz's approach is all about the pollinators, she writes to Homestyle. "My gardens have a huge variety of native plants along with many annuals, many of which I start from seed. It is a paradise for pollinators! Loads of bees, butterflies and birds are daily visitors." The yard is recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Backyard Habitat and is also certified by Monarch Watch as a Monarch Waystation, she continues. "This photo is of one of my several gardens. It showcases natives such as Brown and Black-eyed Susans, Coneflowers, Wild Senna, Culver’s Root, Swamp Milkweed, Nodding Wild Onion, Royal Catchfly and Liatris." Oleszkowicz wins a home or garden book and she will be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens, the contest’s sponsor. To view the entries, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Art and Apples in Rochester back Sept. 8-10

Paint Creek Center for the Arts in Rochester recently announced the return of the 57th annual Art & Apples FestivalSept. 8-10. The annual three-day fine art fair will feature approximately 250 artists and exhibitors from 24 of the 50 states according to a press release. Fifty percent of the artists are new to the event, which is listed on the 2022 Fine Art and Design festival listings by Sunshine Artist magazine, the only Michigan art festival in that category. Some 70,000 people are expected to attend at the sprawling Rochester Municipal Park near downtown for the artwork, live entertainment, food trucks and Meijer Kids Art Zone. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.pccart.org.

Labor Day art show in Franklin

Franklin’s fine art fair, Art in the Village, returns on Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The highly anticipated Labor Day event will be celebrating its 42nd year and will feature exceptional works in glass, pottery, fiber, furniture, jewelry, photography, painting, watercolor, wood, sculpture, metal and more. Live musical performances throughout the day will add a festive note to the location on Franklin Road between 13 and 14 Mile. Admission is free. Visit franklinartinthevillage.org.

New creative collaboration textile featured at MDC

Pindler, with a showroom at the Michigan Design Center, recently launched an exclusive new collection of indoor/outdoor fabrics for the home that brings together iconic brands Pendleton and Sunbrella. “This third collection brings together Pendleton Woolen Mills’ authentic and distinct aesthetic with the enduring performance qualities of Sunbrella fabrics, and is now available to the trade through Pindler,” according to a press release. “These fabrics are as durable as the landscapes that inspired them,” including traditional tribal and Native design elements and the landscapes of Arizona, Utah and Hawaii. Pindler is a trade-only showroom; if you need an interior designer or more information, visit michigandesign.com.