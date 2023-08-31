Welcome Mat: Vote for your favorite in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

The Detroit News

Vote now for your pick in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

Twelve weekly winners are in the running to be the grand prize winner of 2023's Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. And while we selected the weekly winners, this time, you're the judge! One dedicated gardener will take home the grand prize, a $200 gift card to contest sponsor English Gardens. To cast your online ballot, see the photos at detroitnews.com/votegarden23 and make your selection. Voting will run from noon Tuesday to noon Sept. 12. The top vote getter will be announced Sept. 15.

Birmingham House Tour back for its 34th event

The Birmingham House Tour returns for its 34th year from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. This popular event will highlight unique homes in the area with something for everyone, from classical elegance and contemporary aesthetics to innovative architecture. Each home will have docents to share special insights about the history and current design trends featured in the homes. This self-guided tour allows enough time to break for lunch at the Community House. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 248-644-5832 or visit communityhouse.com.

Minwax picks Bay Blue as 2024 Color of the Year

Minwax just revealed its 2024 Color of the Year: Bay Blue. This wood stain hue, nestled between blue and green, breathes new life into furnishings and rooms. “Bay Blue is at the intersection of contemporary and classic,” said Sue Kim, director of color marketing. “The 2024 Color of the Year is a rich shade that elevates and enhances the natural wood within our homes.” It pairs well with warm wood tones and copper accents, infusing a renewed vitality into timeless designs for the modern home. “This year’s color is meant to ignite the creativity of DIYers to think of bold and rich color stain options when planning their next home project, helping to completely transform their living spaces,” said Kim. “With Bay Blue available in both solid and semi-transparent wood stain opacities, the possibility to create custom looks is easily within reach.” Bay Blue is available in Minwax Wood Finish Water-Based Color Stains. Go to minwax.com.

MakerPlace by Michaels offers handmade items

MakerPlace by Michaels offers a new online marketplace for handmade goods, classes and how-to instructions that is currently in development. Though still in the early stages, there are already thousands of handmade artists and makers listing products, classes and how-to help on the site with more being added each day. Selections include jewelry, decor, paper and party supplies, art prints, upcycled fashion and more. Visitors can shop handmade goods, take classes from artists and makers and access free how-to steps with links to purchase any supplies needed from Michaels. These features allow sellers to earn by selling goods and classes and earning commission on any supplies purchased from their how-tos. The official launch is expected to happen later this year. Until then, customers can make purchases during this time and provide feedback as Michaels continues to enhance the experience for buyers and sellers. Go to michaels.com/makerplace.

71st annual Dahlia Show on tap

The Southeast Michigan Dahlia Society will hold its 71st annual Dahlia Show on Sept. 9-10 at the Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield Township. Visitors can see 700-plus beautiful blooms that will be on display in the mall area from noon – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday. The location is 6337 Orchard Lake Road. Free. Go to semds.org.