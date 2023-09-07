Welcome Mat: September is Detroit Month of Design; still time to vote for garden photo

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

Still time to make your pick in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

Twelve weekly winners are in the running to be the grand prize winner of 2023's Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. And while we selected the weekly winners, this time, you're the judge! One dedicated gardener will take home the grand prize, a $200 gift card to contest sponsor English Gardens. To cast your online ballot, see the photos at detroitnews.com/votegarden23 and make your selection. Voting will run until noon Sept. 12. The top vote getter will be announced Sept. 15.

Detroit Month of Design is back

September heralds the return of the Detroit Month of Design Festival. Now in its 13th year, the event recognizes Detroit’s influence as a global design capital and features a variety of special events and activities throughout the month. “As the only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, Detroit is a global hub of culture and creativity,” according to the website. “The Detroit Month of Design activates spaces all over the city with experiences ranging from exhibitions, installations, product launches, talks, tours, workshops and parties.” Highlights include a 120th anniversary celebration at Pewabic, Eastern Market after Dark, a Tablescape Detroit event at MOCAD, a weekend floral festival in Parker’s Alley behind downtown’s Shinola Hotel, and more. For a monthlong schedule of events, visit designcore.org.

Enjoy chrysanthemums in Grand Rapids

If you’re considering getting out of town for an autumn adventure, consider a trip to Grand Rapids, where the Meijer Gardens opens its 25th annual fall horticultural exhibit on Sept. 15. Chrysanthemums & More! Is the state’s largest exhibit of its kind and features expansive displays, vibrant fall foliage and other family fun. The show runs through the end of October and spreads across more than 150 acres with an Autumn Tapestry theme. Visit meijergardens.org for a list of events and activities.

Funky Ferndale carries on with the fun

“Twice as funky as the average fine art fair” is the motto of the Funky Ferndale Art Fair, scheduled this year Sept. 22-24. Now in its 19th year, the event features more than 140 artists set up at Nine Mile and Woodward with a wide variety of wares in all mediums. Enjoy art, meet local authors and experience all the funky fun Ferndale has to offer. Hours are 3-7:30 Fri.; 10-7:30 Sat. and 11-6 Sun. Visit funkyferndaleartfair.com.

MDC announces $25,000 Wish List Contest

What would you do to your home if you had an extra $25,000? Wish you could afford to redesign a room but budget is an issue? The Michigan Design Center may have an answer! The Troy-based design resource is launching a “wish list” contest for consumers to help them achieve their design dreams. “Most people have a running list of ‘wish list’ projects for their homes, and a $25,000 prize could go a long way toward making these wishes a reality,” says Susan Todebush, MDC general manager and executive vice president. “This is a really exciting opportunity for the lucky winner to make a meaningful change.” Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. at michigandesign.com; the grand prize winner will be chosen randomly by live drawing on Nov. 3 during MDC’s "The Modern Table event" (watch for a Homestyle feature in October). Visit.michigandesign.com/event/mdcs-25000-wish-list-contest.