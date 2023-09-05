Native jewelweed is a real gem of a plant

Looking at plants while on a nature walk can be like a treasure hunt. If you are in the right place, at the right time, you may come across a real gem of a plant called jewelweed.

Jewelweed is one of our native plants that starts flowering sometime around mid-summer and continues blooming until a hard frost kills it back. Its orange-red flowers are about an inch long and are speckled with darker red-orange spots. They have no scent.

It gets its name from both the beautiful flowers and its leaves that have a silvery sparkle when held underwater. Interestingly, when the leaves are brought back out of the water, they are completely dry.

Jewelweed has very shallow roots that are adapted to wet soil conditions; look for the 2- to 5-foot-tall plants along streams, ponds, ditches, marshes and other low-lying areas where water collects.

There is a second species of jewelweed that has yellow flowers that is less common and is found in areas with soil that has a high limestone content.

Jewelweed is an annual plant that comes up from seed every year in the early spring. Seeds are formed in capsules that mature in late summer to early fall, about 35 days after pollination.

Once ripe, the plump seed pods explode at the slightest touch by rapidly curling up from the bottom sending seeds through the air up to 4 feet away giving the plant its second name, spotted touch-me-not.

The plant can be very competitive and, under good growing conditions, can outgrow other plants, even invasive ones, resulting in a dense stand of just jewelweed.

Jewelweed produces two kinds of flowers during its life cycle. The first type are open flowers, which are the orange ones that we see are seeing now. These open flowers produce nectar deep down inside requiring pollination from larger pollinating insects such as bumblebees, butterflies and others that have long enough tongues. Hummingbirds will visit them too.

Occasionally, other insects and bees will steal nectar by chewing a hole through the base of the flower enabling them to reach the nectar depriving the flower of pollination.

Open flowers start out as male flowers then change sex during their development. If you look closely you can see the pollen that they produce in this stage. Later, the same flower will become female and be ready for pollination. This phenomenon happens with garden impatiens too.

The second type of flowers are the closed type that begin to form as daylight hours shorten in late summer and early fall. They are small, inconspicuous flowers that are completely sealed and contain both male and female reproductive structures. Because they have both male and female parts, they are self-pollinating.

Jewelweed’s preference for moist soil makes it a great choice for rain or bog gardens or damp problem spots where nothing else seems to grow. Once establish it will come up year after year with little to no care.