Just for fun, we planted a couple of mini gardens last week. To contain the garden we used plastic bulb crates, the ones that tulip bulb farmers in Holland use to ship bulbs across the Atlantic. They’re just the right depth for the lettuce and radishes we planted. They also have built-in handles making it easy to move them around.

I’ve got gobs of those crates left over from when I used to order 10, 12 or even 15 thousand bulbs a year. They’re really handy for all kinds of uses in the garden.

We lined the crates with a piece of plastic sheeting to keep the soil mix from washing out of the side and bottom openings. It also keeps water from running out the bottom, which works well if the crates are moved in and out of the house like we’re doing. If you’re not careful though, the lack of drainage could lead to waterlogged soil.

If you’re concerned about over-watering your garden, burlap is a very good choice as a liner because it lets water drain through and allows good air exchange greatly reducing the possibility of soggy soil.

The soil we used for the crates is a combination of half coarse commercial growing mix and half sandy soil from our garden.

We raked away the wood chips from the paths and used the soil underneath. Fortunately, the soil was not frozen thanks to the mild winter. The decomposing wood chips left the soil dark, rich and porous -- just right for our purpose.

Garden soil by itself, even this kind, would be much too dense to use in this kind of container. So it’s always a good idea to lighten it up with some kind of potting mix or other lightweight growing medium.

In one of the crates we transplanted lettuce, green onions and radish seedlings that we started indoors a few weeks ago. The seedlings with their first true leaves, were all large enough to transplant from their original growing flats.

Radishes are normally directly seeded into the soil and left to grow in place. But transplanting works too. (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

Cold tolerant seedlings like lettuce and radishes, will persist in surprisingly cold temperatures but won’t survive bitter cold. Since the crate is portable, we’ll just pick it up and move it to a warmer place during really frigid nights.

In the other crate we “winter sowed” spinach seeds, more radishes and a different variety of lettuce. That crate will stay outside no matter how cold it gets. The seeds will eventually come up whenever they feel it’s the right time.

Here we’re winter sowing seeds in rows where they will germinate and grow in place. (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

We made little tents of bubble wrap that fit over each mini garden to trap and hold heat. The tent will protect the seeds and seedlings from excessive cold and will produce a microclimate inside. When it’s warm and sunny, we’ll open the tops of the tents to prevent overheating.

Bubble wrap is not the most attractive looking material but is a very effective insulating material for making a mini greenhouse over your mini garden. (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

Mini gardens like this are great for those who live in apartments and have a balcony where the plants can get exposed to natural sunlight.

Meanwhile, it’s fun tending these mini gardens while waiting to dig into the earth.

