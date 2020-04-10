Starting dahlias early for longer blooming period this summer

I mentioned in an earlier blog that I will be focusing more on vegetable gardening this year, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to neglect the flower garden.

Back in the fall, I dug up clumps of dahlia tubers from the flower garden and stored them over winter. You can go back through my posts and find the discussion about that.

The thing about dahlias is they’re long season plants,so they don’t begin flowering until the last part of the growing season, if directly planted in the garden.

The vast majority of dahlias are started from tubers, just like potatoes. Unlike potatoes, they do not tolerate cold soil and they will be damaged by late frosts. That means you have to wait until the soil warms up and the chance of frost has passed before setting the dormant tubers into the garden. A lot of time goes by as you wait for the tubers to send up shoots and the young plants begin to grow. That’s why it takes so long for them to begin blossoming.

One way to hurry things along is to start them in pots. Serious dahlia growers start their tubers in mid-March, but you need a climate-controlled greenhouse to get the best results. I was a fairly serious dahlia enthusiast many years ago. I potted several hundred each spring, with many different varieties.

This spring I potted mine the first week of April. I’ll be able to set them out on warm days and bring them in when the temperatures get colder. I have a small greenhouse that is not heated, but it stays fairly warm in there this time of year, that’s where they will still spend much of their time. They’ll need all the sun they can get while growing in the pots.

Since I left the dahlias in clumps rather than separating them in the fall,I had to separate them just before potting. I used a stout knife to carefully cut along what looked like the natural, but subtle, separation of the roots. The stems and crowns where the tubers are attached are quite tough making it a bit of a job to separate them.

Coming out of storage, the tubers were still nice and firm. If they were shriveled, I would have placed them in warm water to rehydrate them before potting.

A couple of tubers had sprouted. The sprouts are very tender and easily broken off so you have to be very careful handling them. Fortunately, the rest were still dormant so the buds were tightly closed and not as prone to damage. (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

Each tube must have at least one “eye” or bud from which the upper plant will grow. No eye, no plant. The eye looks like a small bump or raised area near the top of the tuper where it was attached to the stem.

Dormant eyes look like bumps at the top of the tuber (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

The tubers varied somewhat in size and shape. I potted the largest ones in 1-gallon sized pots. The smaller ones when into shallower, 6-inch pots.

The largest tubers required a 1-gallon landscape nursery pot. (Photo: Bob Dluzen)

I placed one large tuber per pot on a slight angle so they would fit. Dahlia tubers grow on an angle away when attached to the stem, so that is their natural growth position..

I filled the pot with potting soil mix covering them with an inch or so of the mix, making sure they were right side up. Some of the smaller tubers were potted three or four to a pot. They all got a drink of room temperature water right after potting.

By potting dahlia tubers this early you can gain four to six weeks in the spring. Dahlias are so beautiful, why not enjoy them for as long as possible?

Growing dahlias is somewhat food related, at one time the tubers were grown in Mexico as a food crop. They can be prepared in any of the ways potatoes are cooked: boiled, fried, baked or even sliced raw into salads.

