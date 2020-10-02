Saving your tomato plants

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Freezing temperatures means the end of tomato growing outdoors, but doesn’t necessarily have to mean the end of your tomato plants.

By taking cuttings from your existing tomato plants, you can overwinter and grow them just like a houseplant. Then when spring rolls around, plant them back in the garden again.

Taking and rooting cuttings is very easy to do. The most difficult part of the process is finding a good place to grow your new tomatoes inside once they have started growing. Your new tomatoes will need as much direct sunlight as you can give them in order to grow. So if your home doesn’t have a south window, you may have to do something else. A grow light may be a good way to supplement light if there is not enough natural sunlight.

You’ll have to take cuttings right now before your outdoor tomato plants are killed by a heavy frost.

Although “tip cuttings” can be used for this method, the easiest and most successful cuttings are made from “suckers” growing from the leaf and branch joints. Those are the same suckers that early in the season some gardeners prune off and discard. They now are the plant parts that you want to keep.

Carefully cut or snap off as many small suckers as you think you’ll need. Then just stick them in a glass of water. During the rooting period, indirect sunlight is better than direct.

In a couple of weeks, a root system will form. At that point, remove them from the water and pot them up using a potting mix blended for indoor houseplant use. Be sure the pots you use have drainage holes in the bottom. Tuck the potting mix carefully around the tomato roots and water well.

Once you’ve got your cuttings all potted, leave them in the dim light for a few days before moving them to your sunny spot.

Water the plants regularly by adding enough water so it drains through the pot’s drainage hole. Pour off any excess water, never let your plants sit in standing water. I know it sounds counter-intuitive since you started growing roots in water in the first place. Too much water drives out needed air from the soil and will eventually cause the roots to rot.

Fertilize your plants from time to time using an all purpose houseplant fertilizer. Follow directions on the container regarding timing application and amounts.

If all goes well, by spring you'll have a nice plant ready to move to your garden.