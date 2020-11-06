Want health benefits and versatility? Plant garlic now

Bob Dluzen

Garlic is one of the most versatile herbs you can grow. In addition to being a primary cooking ingredient, it also has known health benefits. Plus it can be used to treat various plant diseases and insect pests in the garden.

There are two types of garlic widely grown. The first is the softneck type. These are the kinds most people are familiar with since it is the kind generally found in the grocery store produce section.

The other is hardneck garlic, so called because it forms a hard central stem that stays with the bulb after harvest. This is the type I prefer to grow for a number of reasons. First, the cloves grow in a single row around the central stem. There are usually no small cloves like you find with softneck garlic.

As the hardneck garlic plant grows, it forms a long, curled flower stalk. That stalk is called a “garlic scape”.

Scapes are a special delicacy that are harvested from the plant before the cloves fully mature. The tasty garlic scapes are another reason why I like the hardneck varieties better.

Although garlic can be planted in the spring -- and it is planted in the spring in some parts of the country -- the best garlic is grown from fall plantings.

This week we planted our garlic. A good rule of thumb is to plant a couple weeks after the first killing frost. For our area, that time is late October to early November.

A growing garlic plant is a heavy feeder needing plenty of nutrients to develop, so a fertile soil is essential. I’ve tried growing it on marginal land and it just doesn’t work.

We’ve had the best garlic crop we’ve ever had growing it in our hugelkultur beds. For those not familiar with hugelkultur, it is a method of gardening that uses decomposing wood to supply plant nutrients. You can scroll back through my previous blog posts to find where I discuss this method.

Garlic also requires regular moisture, about an inch to an inch and a half of water per week either by rainfall or irrigation so be prepared to water your crop. However, it cannot tolerate wet feet. Soggy soil will cause the bulbs to rot.

We planted our garlic cloves about 6 inches apart in rows 12 inches apart. That is close spacing but since it is a raised hugelkultur bed that we will be tending by hand, it works out great for us.

The cloves are placed 2 to 3 inches deep. When we talk about bulb planting depth, it is measured from the bottom of the hole, not the amount of soil covering.

It’s best to leave the papery covering on each clove when planting, but bare cloves will work too. Be careful to place them right side up in the planting hole. Cover them with soil and water well, especially if the soil is dry.

It’s also a good idea to cover your garlic bed with a few inches of mulch. That will help stabilize soil temperature and conserve water. Later during the growing season, the mulch will help deter weed growth.

During the coolness of autumn, roots will sprout and grow. Normally you won’t see the tops growing unless you plant early. Growing tops can be damaged by the harsh winter weather, which is why it is best to plant them a little later. On the other hand, there must be enough time for the roots to develop so don’t wait too long to plant.