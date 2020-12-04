Turning a catalpa tree into an exotic landscape feature

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

There’s a catalpa tree seeding that I’ve been watching for a few years now. It sprouted up on its own from seed right along the edge of a flower garden in a spot where it wasn’t bothering neighboring plants.

My plan for this young tree is to prune it in such a way to reproduce the calapa trees I remember as a young boy seeing in my grandmother’s garden.

Those trees were so exotic looking to me. They were kind of short and had flattish, circular tops, and the leaves were huge! There were four or five of them lined up along a long, narrow water feature my grandfather and uncle had made, complete with a foot bridge.

My grandmother trained her calapas to that shape by a method called pollarding. I don’t know where she learned how to do it. Maybe it was something she observed as a girl in her native Poland. I never thought to ask.

Pollarding can only be done while the tree is completely dormant so I waited until now to start. Late winter would have been better but I wasn’t sure if I’d get back to that flower garden in time to prune before spring.

The catalpa sapling I’m working on is about 4 or 5 years old and was about 10 to 12 feet high before pruning. It also had two main trunks growing from its base. The dual trunk probably formed when it was cut back as it first emerged from the seed. There were other gardeners tending the garden and one of them must have snipped it down during weeding not knowing what it was.

I compared the two trunks to decide which one I would keep for my project, they were very similar in size and shape. After coming back to it a few times over a couple of days, I made my decision.

One trunk was a bit more upright and it had begun to grow side branches at just the right height I wanted. That’s the one I kept. The other one I cut off at the base. Thinking about it now, maybe I should have kept the other one with its gently curving shape, that would have given it an even more exotic form. Pruner’s remorse?

At around 8 feet high was a whorl of developing branches. Those branches would normally become part of the tree's canopy. It was that spot where I decided the pollarding would happen.

First I cut off a couple of lower branches then went to work on the whorl.

The upright main stem was the first thing I lopped off. Then it was a matter of cutting the remainder of branches in the whorl back to within an inch or so of the main trunk being careful to leave behind the dormant buds that are present where the branch meets the trunk.

Those dormant buds are embedded in the bark and are nearly invisible but are always there in the same exact spot where they first formed along with the branch. They have a root-like filament that reaches all the way back to the center pith of the tree and lengthens as the trunk increases in diameter, keeping the bud anchored in its original spot.

All trees have these dormant buds as a backup in case a branch is lost. Normally, when everything is progressing smoothly, the growth of tree branches produces compounds that keep dormant buds from sprouting.

If the tree is damaged by a loss of limb or undergoes some other major stress, the dormant buds will begin to grow. This is called epicormic growth. It is the tree’s way of maintaining enough foliage to sustain photosynthesis for its survival.

When we pollard a tree, those dormant buds spring into action. Since there is just a small growing area left on the pollarded tree, all of the epicormic growth is concentrated in that spot giving the tree its distinctively changed form.

In addition to the profusion of epicormic growth, catalpa trees also react to pollarding by growing over-sized leaves to compensate for the loss of photosynthetic area. That makes the trees even more decorative.

Pollarding like this should only be done on young, developing catalpa trees. Older mature trees can be killed by such catastrophic cutting.

Catalpa trees release compounds that repel gnats and mosquitos. However, a full-sized catalpa tree will grow 40 feet high, making them too large for many locations. Pollarding will keep the tree at a manageable size near a home while still doing double duty as an insect repellent.

If you decide to prune a catalpa like this, keep in mind that it will have to be maintained by pruning back the epicormic growth every year or every other year.

Eventually woody knobs will form almost like a type of scar tissue where the branches arise from the buds. Those knobs or knuckles must be kept intact so care has to be taken not to cut into them during pruning.

I’ll post the tree’s progress from time to time.