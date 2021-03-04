Use the right soil to start garden seeds

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

If you are thinking about growing your own transplants from seed this year, now’s the time to gather your supplies.

The single most important item is the soil that you’ll be using to start your plants. Without the proper starting mixture, your seed starting project will be doomed to failure.

Many novice gardeners are tempted to use that beautiful, rich soil that they have in abundance in the garden. Just because it grew a bumper crop of vegetables, that does not mean it is a good choice for starting seeds indoors.

Using garden soil, no matter how good you think it is, has several serious drawbacks. First of all, garden soil can remain loose and friable in outdoor conditions but when brought in and placed into shallow containers, it will quickly harden into an impenetrable mass. Even if your seeds managed to emerge from the soil, the soil would resist water penetration and would be so packed that critical oxygen would not be able to reach the roots.

The second problem with using garden soil as a starting medium is the fact that it contains weed seeds. Many species of weed seeds are so tiny that it is impossible to see most of them, but believe me, they are there. Weed seeds are so much stronger than any vegetable seed and can quickly overtake your seedlings.

The third, and arguably the biggest problem with garden soil is the presence of Phytophthora, Pythium, Rhizoctonia and other fungi that cause damping-off. This disorder is the bane of every seed starting gardener, even the most experienced ones.

Damping-off causes massive die off of young seedlings. One day it looks like everything is going fine and the plants are healthy. Then, the next time you look, some seedlings have shriveled stems and have fallen over. The disease will then quickly spread and often kills an entire flat of seedlings.

Some species of damping-off fungi thrive in damp conditions, others are more virulent under dry conditions.

The solution to all three garden soil drawbacks is to simply purchase a starting mix formulated especially for starting seeds.

Potting soil is not a suitable substitute for starting seeds. Seeds have to make good contact with soil particles. Potting mix is much too coarse to allow adequate seed to soil contact leaving the seeds open to drying out at a critical time during germination.

Also, potting mix usually has fertilizer added to it. The concentration of fertilizer may be fine for established plants but could be too much for a germinating seed to handle due to the relatively high concentration of soluble salts.

Some online sources suggest making your own starting mix, saying how easy it is. I advise against it due to the reasons I gave earlier. It’s just not worth the risk of losing all of your seedlings just to save a few bucks. When it comes right down to it, when you factor in seed costs and all of the TLC you gave to your baby plants, the soil mix is a small part of the expense.

At one time, some commercial greenhouses used to mix their own starting medium. Specialized equipment was used like grinders, mixers, screeners and steam boilers to pasteurize the soil.

Nowadays that’s rarely seen, most operators purchase their seed starting mix. The product is more consistent and is guaranteed to be free of pathogens and weed seeds. The mixes are either delivered in big compressed cube bales wrapped in plastic or in huge bulk FIBC cargo bags that are handled by heavy lifting equipment.

Greenhouse operators are certainly aware of the potential catastrophic problems of homemade starting mixes; you should be too.

While store-bought seed starting mix doesn’t guarantee your seedlings will be free from damping-off, it will go a long way toward preventing it. The lesson here is that we should provide every advantage to our seedlings whenever we can to make sure they survive and grow into healthy plants.