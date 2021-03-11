Springtime sweetness

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

The first maple sap run started earlier this week in our neck of the woods. That means it’s maple syrup time!

Making maple syrup is a pretty simple process when it comes right down to it. You simply boil a solution, sap, to remove water. What you end up with is a concentrated solution of sugar and a small amount of minerals.

Maple sap ranges in sugar concentration from 1% to 9% depending on the species of maple tree. Sugar maples have the highest concentration of sugar. The site, the soil the tree is growing on and the weather also has an effect on sugar concentration.

The tools are simple too. For a basic tool kit all you need is a drill to bore a hole in the trunk of a maple tree; some spiles to tap the tree; buckets or jugs to catch and hold the liquid; and a way to boil the sap down.

A couple of years ago I wrote a blog on how to make your own spiles from sumac branches. You can scroll through my past posts to find it.

Making maple syrup is kind of a family affair for us. We all pitch in to help. Actually my oldest brother does most of the work. He taps the trees, collects the sap and boils down the lion’s share of sap using his homemade, low tech, wood-fired outfit.

The rest of us take home raw sap and boil it down using outdoor fires or in small batches on the kitchen stove.

During boiling and evaporation, as the sap nears the consistency of syrup, care must be taken so the syrup doesn’t burn -- constant stirring is important.

Maple syrup boils at seven degrees higher than fresh sap. To calibrate your thermometer, check the temperature of your sap when it first boils and note the reading. Add 7 degrees to that boiling point to get the finishing temperature. It should be somewhere around 219 degrees. At that point the sugar concentration of the syrup is around 66 percent.

It’s a lot of work but the reward is sweet.