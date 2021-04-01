Best soil for a raised garden bed

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Just in the past couple of days, I’ve had three different people on three separate occasions tell me they are building or are planning to build raised beds to garden in this year. None of the three had ever built a raised bed before.

Building a raised garden bed is not complicated at all; it’s basically just an oversized box filled with soil. The sides can be made of anything that is at hand. Most of the time they are made from wood lumber or posts because that is the easiest material to find and to work with.

Masonry materials like cement blocks, stacked bricks or even broken concrete works great especially if the bed will be a permanent one.

Metal sides are becoming more popular nowadays, too. A quick search on Pintrest will give you all kinds of ideas.

The optimum width should be so that you can easily reach into the middle of it without stepping on the growing area.

While the construction of the side walls are important both aesthetically and functionally, the most important component is the soil. This is where my three acquaintances really needed help.

Simply filling the new bed with fertile garden soil or topsoil may sound like the way to go but it is far from ideal.

In a garden at ground level, fertile garden soil will grow an abundance of plants. Move that same soil into a raised bed and its growing characteristics change. The soil will quickly become hard and dry. Even with adequate watering, it will never have the same properties it had when at ground level in the garden.

Topsoil is just one ingredient of a raised bed soil mix -- the other is a source of organic matter such as compost, peat moss, composted manure and the like.

If the topsoil is a sandy loam type soil, the mix can be around 3 parts soil to 1 part organic material. Soils with a greater amount of clay will need more organic matter, say somewhere around half and half. Some gardeners add sand to the mix to try to enhance drainage but that is not recommended.

Keep in mind, if you have topsoil hauled in from offsite, noxious weeds can be hiding in that nice looking soil. I once had to deal with a site where someone had loads of topsoil hauled in. It took three years to eliminate the thistles that rode in along with the soil.

Yard debris such as tree twigs and limbs, leaves, prunings and raked up stuff from the lawn can all go into the bottom of your bed. In addition to cleaning up your yard, that kind of material will break down into wonderfully fertile organic humus giving your bed an extra boost. Just make sure any grass debris is from an area not treated with herbicides such as “weed and feed.” Lawn herbicides often persist in the debris and can damage or even kill many garden plants.

The ultimate goal is to have a soil that is loose enough to allow adequate air and water movement through the soil yet dense enough to keep water and soluble nutrients from washing out.

Top this off with your good garden soil mix and you have the optimum growing conditions for a wonderful summer of gardening.