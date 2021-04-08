A good spring for planting cool weather crops

The Detroit News

If there ever was a year to grow peas and other cool weather crops, this would be it.

Our normal rainy early spring weather usually keeps us out of the garden until early May or even later. So by the time we are able to plant our peas, the weather quickly becomes too warm for them.

This year, however, all of Michigan is either abnormally dry or experiencing a moderate drought, and because of that gardeners are able to get into their gardens extra early.

Even though the most recent temperatures have been into the upper 70s in some parts of our state, it will cool down to more seasonal temperatures -- it is early April after all.

As a general rule, peas and other cool weather crops only perform well when daily air temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees or so while they are growing.

Most cool weather crops can be directly seeded into the garden, so there is no delay waiting for transplants to grow big enough to move into the garden. Plus they grow quickly, providing early first harvests from the garden.

Soil temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees is adequate for the seeds of these crops to germinate and grow.

Generally, cool weather crops are either root crops or green leafy vegetables; peas are the exception.

Early cool weather crops that can be directly seeded include: peas, lettuce, radishes, beets and spinach.

Some longer season crops are cold-weather tolerant and can shrug off light to moderate frost. Planting cold-weather tolerant plants into the garden now will give you a head start on the growing season allowing you to harvest these crops much earlier. They are most often set out into the garden as transplants. These include: cabbage, brussels sprouts, onions, broccoli, leeks, kohlrabi, kale, and shallots.

If a really hard frost develops later on, the garden can always be covered to protect the plants from being damaged by over night cold temperatures.

Potatoes can be planted during cool weather, too, especially if the seed potatoes are dusted with a mild fungicide such as powdered sulfur to reduce the chance of rotting if the soil becomes wet later on.

Every year nature gives us a different set of variables; some plants grow well one year, others the next. That’s what keeps us learning new things about our gardens.