Bradford pear trees on the way to becoming pests

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Each spring for the last few years, I’ve taken the opportunity to voice my opinion on this blog about an invasive plant species issue that is relatively small right now but has the potential to explode into a major problem. I’m talking about Bradford Pear trees, those white-flowered, lovable, lollipop-shaped trees that everyone seems to adore.

There are so many around and more are being planted every year.

When first brought to market, they were thought to be sterile and unable to reproduce in the wild, therefore they were not considered a threat to the native landscape. And that seemed to be true for decades.

Lately however, they are beginning to make their escape into the wild and are taking over plots of land.

It’s been several years since I was made aware of the potential problem by a natural history biologist when she pointed out small clusters of wild Bradford pear trees popping up in spots across the area.

This spring while driving my regular commute through the countryside, I spotted four colonies that I had never noticed before in a distance of 20 miles. That's probably because the trees have finally gotten tall enough to be readily noticeable from the windshield of a car going 55 mph. I’ve also noticed many more single trees growing in ditches here and there. People with those trees seem to be nurturing them. I suppose it’s a real deal growing your own and not having to shell out the bucks for one from a tree nursery.

This spring I spotted a several acre stand of trees near a major highway in southeastern Michigan. I won’t say exactly where it is out of courtesy to the land owner.

I bet if you started looking, and you wouldn’t have to look too hard, you will be able to find them along your route.

Will state officials sometime in the future declare them an invasive species? Then what would happen to all of those millions of Bradford pears every municipality and housing development planted?

Maybe someday someone somewhere will find new varieties of decorative trees to take the place of Bradford pear trees. Or at least perhaps people will be discouraged from planting any more.

That may be happening, five years ago if you were to search “Bradford pears” the vast majority of the first page results were very positive articles about the tree. Do an online search nowadays and you’ll find the entire first page full of articles declaring how bad they are.