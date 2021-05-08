Food safety in your garden

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Animal manure has been a traditional fertilizer for as long as people have been farming. It was pretty early in the game when ancient farmers noticed greener and more productive plants growing in places where passing animals left their calling cards.

Many organic farmers use livestock manure as a cornerstone of improving soil fertility in their farming operations. It provides the critical macro nutrients of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, together known as NPK, as well as secondary and micro minerals.

Perhaps even more important, it adds essential organic matter that eventually turns into dark brown humus that improves soil tilth and stabilizes water movement and retention in topsoil.

Composting plant residues is another way to provide humus and nutrients to the soil. As a matter of fact, at one time not too long ago, compost was often referred to as “artificial manure.”

Like farmers, gardeners also prize manure for all of its properties.

Nowadays, food safety has become a top priority for every step of the food system all the way from the farm to the table. As a result, restrictions have been placed on the use of manure on the farm.

In the practical sense, there are two basic categories of manure, raw manure and composted manure -- although regulators recognize other types.

Just like it sounds, raw manure is gathered straight from the barn with no treatment whatsoever. Composted manure on the other hand, is raw manure that has been composted under strict guidelines and monitoring.

Most manure, both raw and composted, is a combination of dung solids and urine along with bedding materials such as straw, sawdust, etc. Manure for farms that produce food for human consumption is obtained from common barnyard animals such as horses, cows, pigs, chickens, sheep, etc.

Currently, farmers are no longer allowed to apply raw manure directly to fields growing food for human consumption. This is because of the possibility of introducing E. coli, Salmonella or other pathogens into the food system at the farm level. However there are a couple of circumstances where it is allowed.

If the crop is one that has its edible parts in direct contact with the soil, the farmers may apply raw manure up to 120 days prior to the harvest of the crop. Additionally, if the crop’s edible parts do not come in contact with the soil, the time prior to harvest is shortened to 90 days. Fields growing crops not for human consumption are not subject to those restrictions.

Because proper composting destroys virtually all pathogens, there are no such restrictions on the application of composted manure to fields. However, there are strict regulations on the methods used during the composting process including: temperatures, moisture, mixing, length of time and other processes, in order to be considered safe to use.

Bagged, commercially composted manure is OK to use because processors follow those stringent composting guidelines to ensure a safe product.

Like farmers who grow food crops, gardeners should always keep food safety in the front of their minds when applying manure to their gardens.