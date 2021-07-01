Red fungus in the lawn

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

At a home I visited earlier this week, I was asked to look at some patches of dying grass. The owner told me he had never seen this kind of thing in his lawn.

A lot of things can cause dead patches in the lawn such as fertilizer damage, herbicides, dog urine, insects and diseases, among others.

In this case it was pretty easy to diagnose the problem. It had all the symptoms of a fungal disease called red thread.

Red thread overwinters as dormant fungus structures called sclerotia on dead grass blades and thatch from last year’s infected lawn. Then, the following year when conditions are right, they begin growing and reinfect the lawn.

Since my friend told me he had never seen this problem in his lawn, it was a bit of a mystery where it came from.

Pieces of dead grass containing red thread’s sclerotia can be moved from place to place naturally to new areas by floating on water or being picked up by the wind. In suburban areas where lawns are right next to each other, red thread and other disorders are easily spread by those routes.

My friend's property is in the country and is isolated from any nearby neighbors, making it unlikely that the fungus came in that way.

So how did red thread get a foothold in that lawn? The answer came a little while later when he showed me a power lawn mower he bought at an estate sale.

It is a well-known fact that some lawn diseases can be spread by lawn maintenance equipment, with mowers being the worst offenders.

The red thread most likely came in on infected dried grass stuck under the mower deck. The previous owner of the mower must have had red thread in his lawn and well, there you go.

Looking back, it would have been a good idea for my friend to have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected his newly acquired mower. A couple of hours of work would have prevented his lawn from getting infected.

Fortunately red thread usually doesn't actually kill the grass plant and can be minimized by making sure the lawn is adequately fertilized. And while red thread damage is primarily cosmetic, it’s still irksome to him to find out he brought it in himself.

There are fungicides available that kill red thread but they are mostly used on golf courses, ball diamonds and other valuable turf areas.

Before anyone gets the idea that their lawn service may have brought diseases to their lawn, keep in mind nearly all lawn disease fungi are already present and are just waiting for the right conditions to get started such as the long period of rainy weather we’ve been having.

Good lawn maintenance, including proper mowing, irrigation and fertilization, will prevent most lawn problems.