Wild bee condos

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Those wild bee houses you see for sale online and in garden catalogs are not just cutesy-looking things designed to separate your money from your wallet. When properly designed, they really do work providing space for wild bees.

It’s a simple design consisting of either a number of tubes stacked and bound together or a series of holes drilled into blocks of wood.

The tubes or bored holes provide small tunnels for solitary bees to make their nest. In the wild, the bees look for hollow-stemmed plants or other suitable openings.

These kinds of bees do not form colonies like honeybees. Even though it may look like a number of bees are living together under the same roof, each female bee is making her own nest and rearing her young on her own with no help from other bees. What we see is simply a number of individuals flying to and from the bee house with each taking care of their own little “condo.”

Different species require different diameter tunnels. As you would surmise, the physically larger species can only fit into a hole large enough for it to crawl into. However, small species prefer smaller diameter tunnels and will not use the larger diameter holes even though they can crawl into them.

The best bee houses, from the species diversity standpoint, have a wide variety of hole sizes to attract several different species of bees. It’s very common to see different kinds of bees living and working under the same roof, albeit in separate tunnels.

Two common types of solitary bees are mason bees and leaf cutter bees. The mason bees close their tunnels with mud that dries forming a tight closure. Leafcutters plug the entrance with sawdust or other fine plant material.

The female bees from most solitary bee species follow a similar method for rearing young. They gather pollen and nectar which they pack into the far end of the tunnel which will become the food source for their developing larvae. Then she lays a single egg in close contact with the food and walls it off creating a cell. She then proceeds to bring in more pollen and nectar to pack in front of the wall of the first cell, lays another single egg and builds a second cell. The process is repeated a number of times depending on the species and/or the length of the tunnel.

After all of the cells are built, she seals off the entrance. By that time, she has literally worn herself out from all of the work and often dies shortly afterward.

What about the males -- don’t they help? The males exist only to mate with the females and die shortly after mating. Curiously, in some species, the males can outnumber the females two to one.

Meanwhile back at the bee condo, the eggs hatch and the tiny larvae immediately begin to eat the food their mother provided for them. They eat until every last scrap of pollen is gone. By that time they are quite large and pretty much fill up all the space inside the cell. Their mother has provided them with just enough food to grow to full size.

Once the larvae finds there is no more food, it will spin a cocoon, pupate and through the process of metamorphosis, eventually becoming an adult bee. They emerge from the nest by using their strong mandibles to chew through the cell wall.

Some people may consider these bees as pests to be gotten rid of for one reason or another. For example, leaf cutter bees may cut circles out of the leaves of valuable plants such as roses. However, the damage they do is cosmetic and doesn’t do any real harm to plants.

These native bees are valuable pollinators and may become even more valuable as the population of honey bees continues to decline.