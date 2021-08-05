Gypsy moths ravage trees up north

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

August is a popular time for vacation and thousands of families will be heading up north before school starts back up.

Depending on what part of the state you are driving through, you may be greeted by trees defoliated by gypsy moth caterpillars. Vast amounts of trees have had their leaves eaten away by millions of the voracious larvae. Fortunately most trees can easily bounce back after losing all of their leaves.

Traveling to northeastern Michigan in mid-June, we saw the first massive horde and the destruction they left behind. At one roadside turnout there were trees without a single leaf on them. The outside of the restroom buildings under the trees were crawling with caterpillars and caterpillar frass raining down all over the ground and sidewalks.

In late July on a return trip, we encountered the insects again, only this time it was the adult moths that were causing havoc. By then defoliated trees had started growing back their leaves.

Gypsy moths go through the typical life cycle stages of moths and butterflies. The caterpillar stage is the most dramatic of the stages because of the damage they do during major outbreaks.

After they’ve eaten all they can and have grown to full size, they shed their original skin and a new skin is exposed. That new skin forms a hard shell in which they pupate. It only takes a week or two for them to change from a caterpillar and emerge as a brand new adult moth.

Because they lack mouth parts, the moths don’t feed at all. Food is unnecessary since they live only for about two weeks during which they mate and the females lay their fertilized eggs.

Female gypsy moths look for quasi-protected spots to lay their eggs such as the underside of tree limbs, along the rough bark of tree trunks, on the walls of sheds or houses, or even under fallen leaves, anywhere where it is protected from direct exposure to the elements.

The eggs are laid all at once in a mass of up to 1,000. The egg mass has a hairy covering, which is a result of tiny hairs coming off of the female’s body during egg laying. Those hairs act as a kind of protective barrier against predators that would rather have something less irritable to eat.

Once egg laying is done, the moths die having accomplished their mission of perpetuating the species.

The egg stage is the longest part of the gypsy moth’s life cycle. They remain as eggs from now until next spring. However, even inside the individual eggs, the gypsy moths are busy. There, during the rest of the summer, they will begin developing into larvae.

As cold weather approaches, the tiny larvae go dormant into a kind of suspended animation allowing them to safely spend winter oblivious to the winter temperatures, no matter how cold it gets.

There are some natural predators that will eat gypsy moth eggs such as certain birds, mice and predatory insects.

Next spring, all of the surviving larvae inside the eggs hatch and climb to the top of their tree. There they spin a single tiny thread that they use to attach themselves to a twig. Wind causes the thread to detach and the tiny caterpillars are carried along in the breeze for up to 150 yards. Only after they land on another tree will they begin feeding.

If you come across egg masses on your tree, destroy the eggs by scraping them off with a putty knife or piece of stiff plastic. It’s best to let them drop into a bucket rather than letting them land on the ground in case any survive their time there. You can either burn them or drown them in soapy water.

With millions of egg masses, it may seem futile to destroy a few dozen egg masses but every little bit helps in the battle. Plus, you get some satisfaction knowing you are doing something to fight back to help protect your tree.

Gypsy moths are not native to this country. They were brought over from Europe in the late 1800s by some doofus who came up with a hare-brained scheme thinking he’d make millions by having the caterpillars make silk. He later became a professor of astronomy after his silk empire failed to launch. Now we all have to deal with it.