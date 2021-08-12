Pollarded catalpa tree

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Last fall, I blogged about a catalpa sapling I pruned. The results of that pruning have been evolving through the summer.

The tree is a wildling that just happened to sprout from seed along the west edge of a perennial flower garden. It’s still relatively small especially now that I cut it back to about 8 feet tall. I plan to keep it that height so that it will become a focal point of the perennial garden. Any larger than that and it would be towering over that space, not to mention casting too much shade.

It’s size and location made it an ideal tree to pollard.

Pollarding is a method of severely pruning certain kinds of trees in order to change the natural shape into something more decorative. Catalpa trees respond nicely to pollarding.

What you end up with is a much smaller tree than if it were left to grow to its full size, in this case, small enough to fit into a flower garden.

The leaves on the other hand, grow much larger and have an exotic, even tropical look about them. The main disadvantage is you lose the tree’s flowers since the branches are completely cut off each year.

Using the pollarding process, the gardener removes all of the branches and most of the buds. As a result, the branches sprout where the gardener decides, eventually forming a tuft of branches at the top of the tree trunk. It can be ball-shaped or more like an umbrella.

The look I am aiming for is an umbrella shape like the ones I remember my grandmother had in her extensive garden. There, she had several of them in a row along a narrow water feature. I only have one tree but it is shaping up nicely. This is only the first year; it should grow into a fuller, more attractive shape in the years to come.

Once pollarding is started, it must be done each and every year for the life of the tree in order to work. Every fall, that season’s branches have to be cut back to near the trunk.

There are “fake” pollarded trees available at specialty nurseries. In 1850, a plant breeder developed a dwarf, bushy variety of catalpa and named it “Nana.” Buds from Nana are grafted onto the top of a regular catalpa tree trunk where the graft grows and maintains its dwarf, bushy shape.