Saving canna bulbs

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Canna lilies are a tender perennial. Meaning in their preferred environment, zone 8-10, they will grow year-round. Here in Michigan, if we want to grow our cannas from one year to the next, we have to dig them up and store them in a safe place until spring. Only their rhizomes are kept; the leaves and all top parts are cut off and sent to the compost pile.

Canna rhizomes, commonly called bulbs, are thickened, fleshy underground stems that are made up of energy storage cells and growing points called eyes.

Following a few simple guidelines will help get the bulbs through winter in good shape.

Canna tops are easily chilled and killed by the first killing frost; once that happens, the plants are done for the season.

Frost most often happens during the night or just before dawn. When the tops, including the leaves, stems and flowers, are first frozen, they retain their original colors. Once the sun is up and warms the frozen plants, the tops will turn black, indicating a complete kill of the top growth has taken place. The rhizomes, however, will be safe and sound protected by the warmth of the garden soil.

Way back when, early in my professional gardening career, it was believed by both serious gardeners and professionals that it was critical the tops be cut before the sun had a chance to heat them up and thaw them. That meant we had to wake up early and go out into the garden before dawn in an early morning race against the sun.

Nowadays I don’t think anyone does that anymore. The small amount of gain from doing that didn’t seem to be worth the extra effort.

Once the upper portion of the cannas have been frosted, they should be cut down fairly quickly though. That being said, there were a couple of times when I was overwhelmed by all that was going on in the garden after a frost and the cannas had to wait a few days and they were apparently no worse for the wear.

When cutting, some gardeners prefer to cut the stems off right at ground level, others will leave stubs around 6 inches long. My practice is to leave a stub then cut it off once I’m ready to place the bulbs into storage.

Once the stems are cut, the roots are gently dug out -- called “lifting” -- using a garden fork, being careful not to stab the rhizomes.

I find it’s best to leave the garden soil on the rhizomes until it dries out. I usually keep them in a dark spot like a garden shed to dry. Once the soil is dry, I’ll gently knock off much of the soil being careful not to bruise the bulb.

The rhizomes, along with packing material, can then be placed into a container of some kind. In the past I’ve used crates, cardboard boxes, plastic tubs and small garbage cans as storage containers.

Usually I don’t separate the roots and will store them as they were lifted in one bunch. Often though, the rhizomes will separate themselves during the lifting process and that’s OK. Some gardeners will separate the cluster of rhizomes at this stage.

Packing material for canna bulbs can be just about any loose material that moderates the amount of evaporation during storage.

Dry sand is a longtime favorite, because it has the ability to sift itself closely around the bulbs, minimizing air pockets. Sand is dense, however, and a storage container of fresh bulbs and sand can get very heavy. Peat moss, sawdust or even leftover potting mix can also be used. This year I’m experimenting with wheat straw.

I’ve stored cannas in rooms where the temperatures have ranged between 40 degrees and 60 degrees.

At the lower range there seemed to be more spoilage and rotting while in the warmer temperatures, the bulbs tended to dry out quickly. Around 50 degrees seems to be a good temperature.

Canna bulbs should be checked once every three to four weeks during the storage period, checking for rotting bulbs, signs of shriveling or other problems. Rotting bulbs must be removed. If there are signs of shriveling, some water may be sprinkled over them to help them get rehydrated.

Saving canna bulbs is fun and relatively easy to do. The danger is that in a few years, it is all too easy to end up with more bulbs than you know what to do with. And it doesn’t take long before you run out of garden friends to give your excess bulbs to.