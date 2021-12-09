Pollarding a catalpa tree

Bob Dluzen

Special to The Detroit News

Pollarding is a type of severe pruning that results in a dense growth of branches at the pruning site instead of its naturally shaped crown.

Last fall, I decided to pollard a catalpa tree to re-create the ones I saw growing in my grandmother’s garden when I was child. I was fascinated by the umbrella-shaped trees with their exotic oversized leaves.

To achieve that unique shape, catalpa trees must be pruned annually after they have lost their leaves and are completely dormant, which is sometime in late November around here. Thanksgiving weekend is a good date to keep in mind for doing this project.

The tree I’m working on is about 8 feet high, tall enough to still look like a tree but not so tall as to overwhelm the garden it is growing in.

The resulting growth from the first year of pollarding was a flush of branches at the pruned site as expected.

Leaves on a pollarded catalpa also grow large and tropical looking, adding an interesting textural element to a garden or landscape.

This year’s pruning was just following the same procedure as last fall.

Using a pair of sharp loppers, I removed all of last year’s branches, making the cuts an inch or two from the trunk.

Usually when pruning trees it is best to prune near the tree trunk just outside the growing collar, that ring of growth connecting the branch to the trunk. Branch stubs often die and leave a point of entry for fungus to enter the tree. Good pruning techniques allow for fast healing of the wound left by cutting off a branch.

In the case of pollarding a catalpa, short stubs are purposely left on the tree after pruning. Those stubs have buds from which new branches will sprout next spring.

I’ll post photos of the tree here next spring and in the summer after the branches have reached full size.