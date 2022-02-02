Winter goldenrod galls: food stored for birds

If you enjoy hiking or walking in natural areas during the winter, you may have seen weed stems with dried, ball-shaped growths on them. Those growths are called stem galls.

The most common weed, or should I say native flowering plant, that you are likely to come across with stem galls are goldenrod.

During our walk this week we noticed a number of galls on goldenrod stems on our property. We have a fairly sizable population of goldenrod and encourage them in certain areas, mostly because they provide pollen and nectar for honeybees and other pollinating insects. Plus, in early fall, they add a beautiful splash of bright yellow color to the landscape.

Goldenrods also provide food for birds in the winter, but not in the way we normally think of it. It is the galls that feed the birds, or to be more exact, it is the insect living inside the gall that provides the nourishment.

Goldenrod galls are produced by a colorful fly called — you guessed it — the goldenrod gall fly. These flies resemble an undersized, yet colorful housefly.

In the spring, the female lays several eggs on stems of young, fast growing goldenrod plants. Once hatched, the tiny fly larvae burrow into the tender goldenrod shoots and begin feeding on the inside of the stem.

The grub’s saliva contains a chemical that mimics certain plant hormones, causing the cells in the feeding area to multiply much faster than normal. This over-stimulated growth eventually forms into a gall. Many times, only one gall is produced per plant even though several eggs are laid up and down the stalk. But on occasion, more than one can be found.

Inside the gall, the plant tissue continues to grow into an edible, nutritious mass. The fly larva, or maggot as all fly larvae are called, eats away at the center of the growth, forming a hollow area where it lives. The gall’s exterior becomes hard with a shell-like covering that provides protection.

As winter approaches, the maggot becomes dormant and overwinters inside the gall. Later, in early spring, they pupate and eventually emerge from the gall as an adult fly.

Before it sleeps for the winter, however, the maggot makes a small escape tunnel for itself inside the gall. It tunnels right up to the outer shell then stops, making sure the opening to the tunnel is still sealed.

The adult fly has no teeth or any other way to chew its way out, so the preformed tunnel is essential when the fly finally emerges from the gall.

During the winter, birds, especially downy woodpeckers and chickadees, will eat the hibernating larvae.

The tiny downy woodpeckers will find the fly’s tunnel on the gall and carefully peck open the tunnel exit. It then uses its long tongue to extract the tasty morsel. Since chickadees do not have as long of a tongue, they are not so dainty, they just tear into the gall, ripping off pieces until they reach the maggot.

One other element comes into play. Sometimes the goldenrod fly larvae are parasitized by wasps that lay their eggs inside the unsuspecting larva feeding in the gall. When that happens, the fly maggot is killed because it is consumed by the wasp larva, so no exit tunnel is formed and the wasp larva overwinters there instead.

Downy woodpeckers prefer the much larger and tastier maggot and will sometimes turn their nose up at galls housing wasps.

The woodpeckers tap on the galls with their beaks to determine which galls are worth the effort to open up. How they are able to determine which is a fly and which is a wasp is still up for debate.

We know that woodpeckers have very good hearing and can hear insects moving under bark or inside wood. Goldenrod maggots, however, don’t move during the winter.

I have a theory that woodpeckers, by tapping on the gall, can hear the difference in resonance between a gall containing a juicy goldenrod fly larva and one containing a smaller wasp.

Some humans use the goldenrod larvae to obtain food, albeit indirectly. Ice fishermen harvest the galls and open them up to use the grubs as fish bait.

When you come across a gall take a close look for any holes, if there's a small neat hole you know a woodpecker has been there before you.

So much in nature happens while we're not looking; we only see the leftover evidence.

Happy hiking!