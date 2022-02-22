Reduce your backyard poultry exposure to avian virus

In January, the USDA detected a serious bird flu affecting wild birds and domesticated poultry in nine states.

This “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI) is the Eurasian H5 strain, A (H5), not seen in the United States since 2016.

The ancestors of this strain can be traced back to 1997 their origin in southern China, it has emerged in different parts of the world a few times through the years since then.

Fortunately, the United States has the best bird disease monitoring system in the world, and scientists were able to find isolated cases early and quickly issue alerts.

Large commercial poultry operators are very concerned about this disease and you should be, too, if you have a small flock of poultry or even just a few chickens in the backyard.

The highly contagious virus is carried by infected migratory birds as they fly back north to their summer homes.

HPAI spreads very easily in flocks of wild birds and most of them do not show any symptoms of the disease. It also spreads to chickens and other domesticated poultry just as easily but in that case, the domesticated birds get very sick and often die. Once a single hen contracts the disease, it rapidly spreads through the entire flock.

Migrating birds expend a lot of energy flying from southern wintering areas back to the north and do it in a relatively short period of time. When they migrate, they don’t waste any time. Feeding and rest periods between flying are short, often less than a day. The birds use that time to tank up on high carb and high protein foods for the journey. Their preferred diet is wild seeds and insects if they can find them.

It turns out chicken feed, with its comparatively high protein content and balanced carbs and minerals, makes an adequate food substitute for traveling birds looking for a quick meal.

HPAI virus is shed in a bird’s saliva, feces and mucus. Small song bird droppings often visually resemble seeds in size, shape and color. Sometimes while outside pecking and scratching, hens will come across one of these droppings and accidentally swallow it, inadvertently infecting herself with the virus.

Virus particles present in mucus membranes, like those of the mouth for example, can be backwashed into a hen’s watering bowl after a drink from a wild bird. Later the hens will drink from the bowl and pick up the shed virus that way.

You can reduce your birds’ exposure to this disease by practicing basic biosecurity practices such as isolating your flock, avoiding visiting other places with poultry and other methods. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has a list of biosecurity practices and more information on the virus.

At the very least, bring your poultry feeders and watering bowls inside and keep them there until the spring migration is over. Also if you have free range birds, make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean tap water to drink so they are not tempted to drink standing rain water.

Fortunately it’s pretty rare that someone contracts the virus. According to the CDC, the HPIA A(H5) virus does not present immediate health concerns for people. No human cases have been detected in the United States.

Everyone caring for poultry should take steps to protect their own flock and doing so will also help stop the spread of this disease.