Top vegetable to grow during uncertain times

While we’re still dealing with the global pandemic, the war in eastern Europe has the potential to escalate and affect all of us. The people in Ukraine are, of course, suffering the most from the conflict but in this tiny world of ours, the effects will ripple out to produce a certain amount of discomfort for us all to a greater or lesser degree. Lower income folks will most likely feel it the most.

Take energy prices for example, especially fuel for cars and trucks which immediately jumped up. That will mean freight costs will rise for all products in turn adding to the price at the checkout counter, all of which will add to the burden of already high inflation.

I was thinking about other potential scenarios when a thought experiment occurred to me. Hypothetically, if the supply chain became even more disrupted, what would be the one vegetable I would grow if I had to pick just one? A case could be made for potatoes or several other vegetables.

I took a long walk and thought about it for a while. I ran down the list of vegetables I have grown in the past ranging from the most common like tomatoes or green beans to more esoteric crops like radicchio or sunchokes.

After weighing the attributes of each crop and eliminating them one by one, I fairly quickly narrowed it down to one type of vegetable, winter squash.

All winter squash belong to the same genus, Cucurbita, represented by three species. The one I settled on was butternut squash, Cucurbita moschata.

Butternut squash has a lot going for it. While all vegetables are nutritious, butternut is loaded with nutritious compounds such as the carotenoids beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as most essential minerals and many vitamins. It also has starches, sugars and proteins to fuel your body.

It is fairly easy to grow, however it does have its own set of insect and disease pests that need to be dealt with, as do all vegetable plants.

Its major drawback for many gardeners is that it needs a fair amount of space for its long vines to spread out and grow.

What put butternut squash over the top for me was how long it keeps in storage without needing any refrigeration or special treatment. All that’s needed is a relatively cool spot somewhere in the low 50F degrees to low 60 degrees range. Most homes have a spot somewhere that approaches those temperatures.

Under the right conditions, you can be eating high-quality squash for four to six months or more after harvest. I once had a butternut squash that lasted for nine months and was still perfectly fine to eat.

Butternut squash is a very prolific producer of food. One seed will grow into a vine that will easily produce 4 to 5 pounds of squash.

Not only that, each squash fruit contains dozens and dozens of seeds that can be saved for planting next year. Leftover seeds are packed with healthy fats and make a delicious, crunchy snack when salted and roasted.

If you don’t care for squash, it may be because you have never grown your own. And yes, it’s no exaggeration to say that there’s a huge difference in taste and texture between homegrown and store-bought squash.

Winter squash purchased at the supermarket produce department, or even at a farm stand for that matter, are invariably harvested much too early, long before they have time to mature. That results in sub-par flavor and stringy texture.

As far as the squash vine is concerned, her main job is to produce seeds for next year’s generation of vines. Mama squash vine doesn't care whether you like the taste of the fruit or not.

If left on the vine to completely ripen, the seeds will naturally draw their energy from the vine, allowing the squash flesh to retain its nutrients and flavor.

When picked too early, the immature seeds still want to ripen but there is no vine to nourish them. So instead, they draw sustenance from the fleshy part of the fruit using up all the good stuff. That leaves us with a less than optimum quality crop.

Farmers can’t afford to wait the extra month or so it takes to fully ripen winter squash on the vine. The produce biz expects squash to be delivered as soon as the fruit looks ripe. Add to the fact that the longer a crop stays in the field, the more likely it is that some damage may happen to it. There’s no incentive for farmers to hold off picking.

In my book, homegrown butternut squash is the clear winner in the vegetable sweepstakes.

If you had to make that choice, what vegetable would you grow?