How long do vegetable seeds last

If you’ve been gardening for a while, chances are you’ve amassed a pile of seeds during the years.

We have quite a collection of seeds, some are still in their original envelope from the seed company. The vast majority, however, are those we've grown and saved from year to year.

Not all of those seeds get planted every year for one reason or another. But eventually many do get planted even after skipping a year or two or even more.

Seed viability declines over time and it happens at different rates. Some seeds may germinate after several years while others may be good for only a year or two at the most.

You might think that the bigger a seed is, the longer it will last before going kaput. However there is no correlation whatsoever between the size of a seed and its viability. For example, tiny lettuce seeds last much longer than bean seeds.

I can never remember exactly how all the different seeds do in storage. So to help me keep track, I put together a chart of common vegetable seeds and their approximate life expectancy. I compiled the information from several different university agricultural research sources.

As I go through my collection of seeds each spring, I find myself referring to it at least a couple of times.

Keep in mind, every year the seeds are kept the germination rate goes down. While the seeds might still be usable, you may have to plant more to make up for the ones that will not sprout.

Occasionally I’ll have seeds in storage that are beyond their allotted time. When that happens it’s usually only one or two in a pack that end up germinating. That’s certainly not a very good percentage. But if it is a particularly valuable or hard to get seed, sometimes those few seeds will grow into plants that will fruit and produce seeds that will salvage the genetic line. Then you can save the resulting seeds and take better care of them from that point forward.

Here’s my chart I encourage you to download this blog post and save or print it for future reference.

If you haven’t already, look through your seeds now. Depending on where you live in our area, there’s only about six or seven weeks left until the average frost free date.