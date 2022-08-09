Gardeners and pollinators love ironweed

Our ironweed plants, Vernonia spp., have been buzzing with activity the past several days. They’ve been flowering for more than a week now, providing nectar and pollen for a wide variety of insects. I spotted a couple of different native bees, honey bees, butterflies, beetles, pollinating flies and other pollinators working the flowers.

It was entertaining to watch them flying from flower to flower, completely ignoring me as they loaded up on nectar.

Ironweed’s deep purple flowers sit on top of tall, single stems that grow up from the base of the plants. The individual flowers are somewhat small, about three quarters of an inch in diameter, but they grow in large flower clusters that are around 10 inches across, making them a very striking plant.

Ironweed is often found in prairie environments so they have a reputation of only growing in wild areas. However when used in a cultivated flower garden, they grow well and make an impressive accent in the back border.

We have several ironweed plants growing in the perennial flower garden. Most are about 3 or 4 feet tall, but there’s one group of plants that are more than 7 feet tall.

One technique that professional gardeners frequently use when designing gardens is to choose flowering plants with varying heights to add an extra dimension of visual interest to a garden. Ironweed’s tall growth habit makes them a good choice for adding height.

If the thought of a 7-foot tall flowering plant sounds daunting, cutting back the plant to about half its height in June will reduce the plant’s final height. That way you’ll have a shorter plant while still retaining the flowers.

Cultivated varieties have been developed and are available in various heights and growth habits. There’s even a white flowered variety. Ours however are wild ones that grew from seeds that were collected by a botanist many years ago.

Some references warn that it can become weedy in a garden but I’ve never had that experience, each site is different though.

I noticed that when the plants are pampered, sometimes their stems can’t hold up the large flower clusters without being tied up and supported by stakes. Those growing in competition with other nearby plants seem to have stronger stems and don’t require staking.

Fertilizer also can contribute to the problem of weak stems, so no fertilizer is necessary.

Ironweed prefers to grow in full sun in moist soils but once established, it can tolerate fairly long dry periods without much trouble at all.

These members of the aster family are hardy to zone 4 so they have no problem surviving our southeastern Michigan winter.

Ironweed plants are available at plant nurseries or online. Wildtype Native Plant Nursery in Mason Michigan offers Vernonia.

Or you can start them yourself from seed if you are patient enough to wait three years until the first flowers bloom.

Planting ironweed is a good way to help pollinators, it’s an essential plant to have in any butterfly or pollinator garden.