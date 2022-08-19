Sap beetles and damaged vegetables

There's a little black bug that shows up in the vegetable garden this time of year. It often gets blamed for something it didn't do. Those little critters are sap beetles.

Sap beetles have a hard, shiny shell and are about eighth to quarter of an inch long depending on the species. They are more elongated in shape rather than round.

The most common species has four spots on its back, however other species of this genus may have a different number of spots or no spots at all. Some may be more brown than black in color. Common to all species, is a tiny, swollen knob-like structure at the end of their antennae.

They all have the same feeding habit of consuming extremely ripe or fermenting fruit.

The adult female beetles will lay her eggs in the fruit resulting in small larvae or worms in the fruit as well.

Inexperienced gardeners may come across a fruit such as a tomato or ear of corn with a large area eaten away by a number of the black beetles.

They put two and two together and assume that it was the beetles that attacked a perfectly good piece of produce and began devouring it.

The next thing you know the gardener breaks out his sprayer, fills it with insecticide then needlessly sprays his crop to kill those black bugs.

Under normal circumstances, sap beetles do not attack sound produce. In the vast majority of the time they show up if there is an injury to the fruit made by another insect, bird or mammal or if the fruit is overly ripe.

Once the skin of the fruit is broken open, fermentation sets in and attracts the sap beetles.

For example, tomatoes that crack open after a rain will often have sap beetles feeding on the flesh at the site of the crack.

It's common for sweet corn ears to be damaged by corn earworms. Then sap beetles show up in the ears of corn after the initial damage.

Birds will sometimes peck at fruit making the opening needed to attract sap beetles. Strawberries, raspberries, cherries and other soft fruits and vegetables are favorite food for sap beetles too.

By the time sap beetles show up, the fruit in question might be too far gone to be usable. Many times however you can simply cut out the bad part of the fruit and salvage at least part of it.

Always remove any rotten produce to prevent new beetles from finding your garden.

Sap beetles that show up in the garden are a reminder not to ignore your garden during the ripening season.

The solution to the problem of sap beetles is to watch your garden often and harvest your hard earned produce before the beetles show up.