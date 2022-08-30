Varieties of tomatoes

While working in the garden the other day, a thought occurred to me. Dogs and tomatoes have something in common: They both come in a wide variety of sizes.

That thought popped into my head when I was picking tomatoes. In one hand I had a truss of tiny Matt’s Wild tomatoes and in the other, a huge Super Beefsteak.

Even though the two were so different, it was evident that both were tomatoes. It’s kind of like seeing a teacup dog and a mastiff together and immediately knowing both were dogs; both belonging to the same species.

There are more than 10,000 varieties of Solanum lycopersicum grown and consumed around the world. The size of fruit is not the only difference.

Gardeners through the centuries have developed tomatoes for their own use, selecting for preferred size, taste, texture and adapted to their own microclimates. Many of those local varieties were unnamed and seeds were passed down through family members for generations.

Most people, especially non-gardeners are familiar with and prefer the typical red, spherical, mid-sized tomato. However tomatoes come in many different colors including yellow, brown, orange, bronze, green, purple and other colors. Some have stripes or different blotches of color, while others can have two or more colors.

There are several different classifications that have more to do with the culinary uses or marketing rather than any biological distinction. The more common classifications you’ll hear include slicing tomatoes, salad types, sauce and paste tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and others.

The foliage of the plants can be different too. Some are deeply lobed, others have fine, fern-like leaves while others have no lobes at all. Those are known as potato leaf varieties because, well, their leaves look very much like the leaves of a potato plant. Usually it’s the older heirloom varieties that have that shape of leaf.

Just a few weeks ago, before tomatoes started showing up, I had someone ask me what plant I was growing in the garden. I informed her they were potato leaf tomatoes, she seemed to be surprised to find out there was such a thing.

The fruit of tomatoes can be round, pear-shaped, elongated, ribbed, gnarled, or just about any other shape.

Back in the late 1970’s there was a big hubbub about a square tomato variety. Researchers bred the plant to produce somewhat blocky, uniform-sized, red tomatoes. The idea behind them was they would be easier to harvest by machine and be more efficient to ship, you could fit more tomatoes into a crate.

Tomato plants have different growth habits; some stop growing after they reach a certain height. Those are the determinate types, as opposed to indeterminate types that keep growing through most of the season.

Some varieties are bred to be resistant to certain plant diseases to one extent or another compared with others that may be similar in other respects.

With all of the wide variety of types of tomatoes, as you would expect, there is a difference in flavors and textures.

All tomatoes start out with the basic tomato taste but then have varying degrees of sweetness, tartness, bitterness and umami. The relatively large percentage of umami flavor contained in the fruit contributes to tomatoes’ unique taste.

Some tomatoes are described as sweet, or fruity, or more or less “tomatoey.” Which leads us to the obvious question, what is the best-tasting tomato?

The answer to that question is entirely subjective. I don’t know how many times other gardeners have offered their favorite tomato to me to try out. “It’s the best tomato I’ve ever tasted in my entire life!” is what they say when handing over a sample.

I try it out only to find, to my taste, it’s bland, or too sweet or too greeny. But every once in a while, there’ll be a winner.

Each person has his or her own idea of what the best tomato is supposed to taste like. That’s why lists of the Top 10 tomatoes don’t always have your own “best-tasting” tomato listed.

Just a few of the easiest varieties to grow are offered for sale at most commercial greenhouses and garden centers. They want to make sure you have a successful experience with your tomato growing. Most of those varieties are tasty, too, especially if left to ripen on the vine.

If you are more adventuresome, you’ll probably have to grow your own plants from seeds. On the other hand, with the rise of e-commerce more and more microbusiness entrepreneurs are offering unusual varieties online.

Here, at the end of summer, we can enjoy all fruits of the labors of those gardeners before us who passed down such a wonderful variety of tomatoes.