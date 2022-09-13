Old-fashioned potato beetles damage garden crops

My first encounter with old-fashioned potato beetles took place very early in my career. This was way before there was such a thing as the internet.

A client brought in an elongated, dark gray beetle with a lighter gray line running down the center of its back and narrower lines running along the outside of its wing covers. It was about a half an inch long and had what looked like a skinny neck, which made it look oddly distinctive since beetles don’t have necks.

The potatoes in his garden were infested with the insects, and he was quite concerned since the leaves on his plants were really getting chewed up.

I looked through all of my newest and best farming reference books but could not find what the insect was. I sent the client home without an answer but promised I’d find out what it was.

It later dawned on me to look in an old reference book about vegetable farming published sometime in the 1920s. There I found what I was looking for, the “old- fashioned potato bug,” now called old-fashioned potato beetle.

Old-fashioned potato bugs were the predominant insect pest on potatoes in the eastern part of the United States. Now however, Colorado potato beetles are the most common pests of potatoes and have been for a long time.

When Colorado potato beetles moved east from Mexico and the Rocky Mountains during the mid to late 1800s, they pretty much displaced the older species, causing the farmers of that time to preface “potato bug” with “old-fashioned” when referring to the pest.

These beetles belong to a family of insects called blister beetles. There are around 2,500 member species in the world, several species of which are commonly called old- fashioned potato beetles. My old reference book, however, only mentioned this one particular beetle.

They are called blister beetles not because they cause blisters on plant leaves, but because they can cause severe blistering on people’s skin. The insect secretes a caustic defensive chemical from its joints when they are disturbed. A quick search online will show you some really ugly blisters caused by these insects. And no, I was not about to rub one on my body so I could take a selfie for this blog post!

Even dead blister beetles retain enough of the compound to cause blisters. Some species of blister beetles will infest hay crops. When infested hay is harvested, it can contain dried beetle body parts that may cause illness in animals that eat the hay.

Last week a gardener asked me what strange beetles were chewing up her tomato plants. One look at them and I knew it was old-fashioned potato beetles. They were the first ones I’ve seen in decades. That’s not to say that the beetles were not around, only that I hadn’t come across them myself.

In the wild, this species of blister beetle feeds on plants that belong to the nightshade family – Jimson weed is one well known example. There are many other nightshades growing in the wild allowing blister beetles to live peacefully and go unnoticed to most people. However, since potatoes and tomatoes are also nightshades they are susceptible to attack from blister beetles.

Blister beetles are not all bad. The adult female beetle lays her eggs in the soil where grasshopper eggs are likely to be found. After the beetle eggs hatch, the larvae search for an underground clutch of grasshopper eggs. When found the beetle larvae enter the egg pod and feed on the eggs. Later they emerge as adults. It makes sense that blister beetle numbers increase shortly after a grasshopper outbreak and will help keep grasshoppers in check.

Interestingly, the poison from some blister beetle species is extracted and processed to be used as an ingredient in wart remover medications.

In the garden, most insecticides, both conventional and organic will kill blister beetles. Some organic gardeners will knock them off the plants into a bucket of soapy water to drown. If you decide to go that route, use rubber gloves. The poisonous compound from the beetles will penetrate cloth gloves.