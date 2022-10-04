Giant pumpkin festival part of a long line of rural Michigan traditions

This past Saturday, I attended the Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan, not as a contestant but as a fan of giant pumpkins.

Contests and events like this hearken back to our agricultural roots. Ask just about anyone if they or someone in their family has a connection to a farm. Chances are you’ll hear a story about one of their ancestors owning a farm or being brought up on a farm. Even the person you asked might have fond memories of visiting their grandparents' farm.

At the pumpkin weigh in, it was mesmerizing in a way watching the maneuvers of a front loading skid-steer hauling giant pumpkins around from their spots on pallets to the weighing stage where the scales for weighing were located. A special harness was placed around the great vegetables so they would not be damaged when workers carefully placed them on the scale for weighing.

Once weighed, the pumpkins were lifted off of the scales, placed back on their padded pallets and moved back to the display area.

The skid steer loader along with the men handling the pumpkins worked together in precise motions to make the weighing process efficient and safe so no person or pumpkin would be harmed. Every once in a while, though, an oblivious passerby while looking at the pumpkins, would step into the lanes where the skid steer was running. They were met with several beep-beeps from the patient loader driver.

Most of the contestants were everyday people. They didn't have PhDs in botany, plant science or agronomy, but we're still able to grow these ginormous specimens on their farms or in their backyard garden.

You need at least some gardening experience to grow a gigantic pumpkin. A gardener, using sound gardening principles, may be able to grow a 100 or 200 pound pumpkin after learning for a couple of years. But to grow a really big one, it takes many more years of trial-and-error along with developing a method specially suited for growing pumpkins on a particular site. What works in one location may not necessarily be best for a different location.

These contestants grew pumpkins ranging in weight from 640 pounds for 10th place to the winner at 1,849 pounds. Those growers had plenty of hard-earned skills and paid close attention to detail.

I heard one contestant talking with a competitor, saying that he would go out to the pumpkin patch with his leaf blower to blow off excess water after each rainstorm.

These competitors have to know about soil fertility, irrigation, disease and insect problems, seed genetics, pollination and dozens of other factors that go into growing champion pumpkins of this caliber.

There are rural harvest festivals taking place in small towns all over the state of Michigan. Many of them have contests or shows of special crops grown around their areas.

While you don’t necessarily need to be a festival contestant, think about how much fun it would be to grow a giant pumpkin in your garden. You might turn out to be the champion pumpkin grower in your neighborhood.