A garden notebook

The first hard frost in our part of the state happened this past weekend, leaving the flower garden suddenly without much color. The formerly bright green foliage of annual plants turned dark brown and shriveled. The flowers themselves faded and turned brown, too, as they were killed by the freezing temperatures.

However, while looking at the garden it was obvious that some of the annuals were frost tolerant. Their bright green foliage and splashes of colors from their flowers stood out from their droopy, frozen, neighboring plants.

Snapdragons are particularly tolerant to cold temperatures and will continue to show off their colors well into fall. That’s something you might want to keep in mind for next year’s flower garden.

Writing down your gardening observations somewhere, preferably in a garden journal, is the best way to keep track of this kind of information. Otherwise, there’s just too much information to rely on your memory from year to year.

Maybe you have never kept a garden journal because it sounded daunting. If a journal sounds like it’s too much to handle, call it a garden note book instead. And now, right after the first frost, might be a good time to start one. It’s not quite as busy in the garden during the fall. A calendar style notebook works well as a simple journal.

An argument could be made that spring would be the time to start a journal, often there’s such a rush in the spring to get everything prepared and planted on time that writing things down may not be a priority for those who are not in the habit of recording things on paper.

Starting now will help you get into the habit of jotting things down as they occur to you. A good first entry for your fall garden journal is the date of the first frost at your location and the damage if any, resulting from it.

For example, the colorful gladiolus leaves and flower stalks in the garden, if anything, looked fresher from exposure to some cold air.

Anyone looking for color in their garden at this time of the year might want to think about planting glads. They come in a huge range of colors. The trick is to get the timing right when planting gladiolus corms. My yellow glads are in full bloom right now because of the time I planted the corms. Without writing it down, next year I would probably not remember the window for planting my saved corms in order to time them so they will still be blooming in October after the frost.

Not all varieties of a particular species of plant are equally hardy. For example, some of the marigolds in the garden were severely damaged while other varieties had no damage and added plenty of color. That kind of info is what a notebook is for and it will help you make your garden better each year.

The purple, curly leaf statice showed no damage at all and were still going strong; I need to make a note of that.

Any ideas found online or in person can be recorded in your notebook for future reference. Any plans should be jotted down right away. I’m sure you know from experience how easy it it to forget a great idea.

Later in the winter your seed and other purchases can be recorded in your notebook.

If you have houseplants, there's no reason why you couldn’t enter info about those plants too.

Over time your notebook will become a valuable resource tailored to your location. You’ll be able to plan your plantings so you will be able to grow your own fall color instead of having to resort to buying mums.

Every year is a new beginning in gardening, so plan to make it better next year.