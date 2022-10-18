Fall planted garlic

Garlic is one of my favorite vegetables to grow. There’s just something about planting a crop in the fall when everything else in the vegetable garden is finished.

Since garlic is planted in the fall, you get the feeling that next year’s garden has already been started.

The fundamentals of growing garlic are simple but making sure they get carried out takes some commitment.

Ideally your garlic plot should be in a spot that is exposed to full sun all day. The soil must be fertile and well-drained, meaning there can’t be standing water at any time, including winter.

Never allow weeds to get a foothold, so make sure you plot is weed free right from the start. A clean spot that was used for growing other vegetables would be a good place to use for your first bed of garlic.

Don’t look for garlic seeds, you won’t find any. It’s the garlic cloves that are planted. Separate the cloves from the head and from each other, try to keep the dried outer skin intact. Each clove eventually produces a head of garlic.

Garlic is one of those plants that responds to selection. In other words, select the largest cloves for planting as they will produce the largest heads. If you select for the best cloves consistently year after year, you’ll eventually produce your own strain that is suited for your particular growing conditions.

If you plan to plant a lot of garlic, mark planting rows like you normally do for vegetables. The distance between the rows depends on your gardening tools. If you have a power tiller that you use to cultivate, allow enough space to run your machine. If you use hand tools, the rows can be as close as 6 inches apart. We plant ours in a large raised bed and use hand tools to maintain it so our garlic is planted at 6 by 6 inches.

At planting time garlic is particularly finicky, the cloves must be placed into the soil with the root end down. If you get sloppy at this point your garlic will not grow up to their full potential. Then cover the cloves with about 3 inches of soil. Place the rest of your cloves 6 inches apart from each other in the row.

Later in November cover your garlic with 3 or 4 inches of loose mulch, such as straw, finely chopped leaves or dried grass clippings.

It is probably too late to buy garlic planting stock for this year, as it usually sells out pretty fast. But if you want to try planting a small amount, you can use garlic cloves from the grocery store. Then if you are successful, look for different varieties online to plant next year. You’ll discover soft neck, hard neck, purple garlic, elephant garlic and many more types.

During winter, your garlic will be busy growing roots. Then when spring rolls around, it will be all set to grow.

Here’s where you will need to devote some time to your garlic. The plants do not compete well at all with weeds so your bed must be completely weed free all season. Also it will require frequent watering, about an inch worth of water per week, either as rain or irrigation.

Next July, your garlic will begin to reach maturity, stop watering completely a couple of weeks before harvesting, you’ll have to estimate the time. You’ll know when harvest time is near by the yellowing of the bottom leaves. By withholding water, the cloves will be cleaner and will hold together better making the heads more solid. More importantly, less water at that time will stimulate a little more growth to fill out your garlic heads.

So now the question remains, is garlic a vegetable or an herb? We’ll have to explore that in another blog.