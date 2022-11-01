Marigold petals for health benefits

Many gardeners nowadays keep a few hens in their yard and garden. As we head toward the winter season, insects go dormant, grass and other plants will fade or die back leaving very little for the chickens to forage for.

Complete formula chicken feed will make up for protein lost from insects and carbohydrates from wild plant seeds. Vitamins are also added to these feeds to supplement lost nutrients so the end result is a product that supplies all of the minimum requirements for laying hens.

One thing that we notice as we get further into winter is the gradual fading of the color of egg yolks. This change in color indicates a reduction in the quantity of carotenoids present in the eggs, specifically lutein, zeaxanthin and apo-ester carotenoid.

Large scale poultry farms make up for the loss in color by adding apo-ester because it is primarily a yellow pigment that provides lots of color. Lutein and zaexanthin also add color to a lesser degree but are very important nutrients for people. Apo-ester has no nutritional value despite its color enhancing properties.

While caroteniods are present in large quantities in yellow and orange vegetables, the human body cannot as easily absorb them as those found in foods such as egg yolks.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are critical nutrients needed for healthy eyes. Lack of those nutrients will cause macular degeneration and cataracts.

Gardeners can increase the concentration of lutein and zeaxanthin in their home-grown eggs by adding marigold flower petals to their hens' diet.

Marigold petals, especially the orange varieties, contain very high amounts of these carotenoids.

In much of the state, marigolds are still blooming at this point in time because we have not had cold enough temperatures to freeze them back. Now would be a great time to harvest flowers to save for your hens to consume over winter until new plants sprout in the spring. Springtime leafy sprouts also contain plenty of carotenoids.

To save flower petals, they must be dehydrated in some way otherwise they can get moldy. Moldy feed can cause serious health problems in chickens.

I use the same food dehydrator that I dehydrate all of my other garden produce. Marigold petals are sometimes used for flavoring in recipes so they are completely food safe. In lieu of a dehydrator, they could be dried in a warm oven.

Since my hens don’t seem to want to eat just plain marigold petals, I have to blend it together with my custom feed mix in order to get them to eat it. Your hens may not be so finicky when it comes to what they will or won’t eat. Every flock is a little different.

If you don’t have chickens but have plenty of marigold flowers, consider offering them to some you know who has hens but no flowers.

This is one last way you can get additional nutritional benefits from your garden.