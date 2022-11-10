Fallen leaves for your garden

Autumn leaves are welcomed by some as a gift to the garden. For others they are nothing but a nuisance, something to be gotten rid of.

Most gardeners know that leaves are full of plant nutrients and provide valuable soil-building organic matter for the garden. Deep-rooted trees bring up secondary and micro-nutrients that would otherwise be unavailable to shallow-rooted garden plants.

The most common advice given for handling tree leaves is to shred them before adding to a compost pile. I am in the camp that recommends shredding leaves.

Without shredding, leaves from deciduous trees tend to flatten out and compress into an impermeable layer in a compost bin or when used as mulch in the garden.

Shredding breaks up the leaves so that they no longer stack together thus allowing water and air movement. Imagine the difference between sheets of paper piled up compared to that same stack that was run through a paper shredder.

Shredded leaves make a wonderful mulch around perennials and I highly recommend it. It covers bare soil preventing weed seeds from germinating, greatly reducing the weed population. It conserves soil moisture reducing the need for irrigation.

It’s also a very attractive mulch, with its fine texture and natural earth-tone color.

There is an even more valuable use for tree leaves; making leaf mold.

Leaf mold is a type of decomposed leaf material. It differs from composted leaves and mulch by the way it is decomposed. Conventional composting uses bacteria to break down leaves while leaf mold depends on fungi to work its magic.

Making leaf mold is a simple but long term process that will take at least a year and possibly up to three years before it is ready.

To make leaf mold simply rake up leaves into a pile stomping down each layer as you add more leaves. Continue layering until the compressed pile is around 3 feet tall.

Trampling the leaves down in layers ensures that leaf mold fungi are encouraged while compost bacteria, which need oxygen, are excluded.

Locate your leaf mold pile in an out-of-theway place because it will need to remain in one spot for a couple of years without being disturbed.

Better yet, make containers made of chicken wire about three feet in diameter and three feet tall. The chicken wire will help keep animals from burrowing into your developing leaf mold.

If you are serious about making leaf mold, make at least two or more piles so that once the first pile is finished, you always have some ready to use in future years.

The resulting product is much too valuable to be used as a mulch or tilled in as a soil amendment.

Instead, it makes a perfect potting soil or seed starting medium. The texture and density of leaf mold is ideal for using in pots and shallow containers. It’s what commercial potting mix makers are attempting to reproduce using other ingredients.

Leaf mold is produced naturally in woods and forests. Leaves that fall every year are left in place undisturbed over time eventually producing leaf mold.

Like so many other things that demand patience, leaf mold cannot be hurried. There are no short cuts. But once your first batch is finished, you’ll have leaf mold for as long as you keep making new piles.

Happy (leaf) fall, y’all.