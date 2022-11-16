Lowering soil pH in your garden

If you have been fertilizing your garden regularly for several years in a row, it’s possible your soil may need lime.

Lime is a calcium-based soil amendment that farmers and gardeners use to raise soil pH, sometimes called “sweetening the soil.”

Many fertilizers and manures can lower soil pH over time. In sandy soils, normal rainfall can dissolve and leach out enough calcium to lower pH. Soils with low pH values are often referred to as acid soils.

Low soil pH can lead to many kinds of problems. Naturally occurring detrimental heavy metal minerals that are normally locked up soils of normal pH can be released if the pH drops too low. Also, plant nutrients will not be available to many plants. In case where the pH is too low, it won’t matter how much fertilizer you apply, it simply will not be usable to plants. The exception to this is acid loving plants such as blueberries, azaleas and others.

November is the ideal time to apply lime. If you drive through farming areas this time of year, you will sometimes see piles of grayish material placed out in fields. Those are piles of lime, in the form of ground limestone, waiting to be spread over the field.

Application of lime, when needed, is an approved soil management tool for organic gardens and farms, as well.

It's not a good practice to just guess if your soil pH is low, your soil has to be tested. Fortunately, this is one test you can do yourself with a pH test kit from a garden center.

These kits are reasonably accurate. Just make sure you buy a fresh test kit because the test chemicals will get old over time and produce an inaccurate reading.

There are several different types of lime and each type has a different application rate. Don't worry though, all lime containers have application instructions printed on them. The amounts are usually given in pounds per 100 square feet or 1,000 square feet depending on the size of the bag.

Keep in mind, that there are differences in application rates depending on soil texture. Take for example the soil in one area where I garden. It is sand and sandy loam with a pH of around 5.5. If I wanted to raise it to 6.5, a more favorable condition for vegetable crops, I would need to add about 27 pounds of ground limestone per 1000 square feet. In a garden with clay loam, changing the pH from 5.5 to 6.5 would require much more limestone, somewhere around 100 pounds per 1,000 square feet.

Lime moves very slowly through soil, so it should be tilled into the soil shortly after application. Even with our recent precipitation, most the soils in our area are still dry enough to till.

When soil pH is brought back into balance, nutrients that were locked up in your garden soil will be released for your plants to use.

Correcting soil pH is a powerful tool to help you grow a bountiful garden next year and you can start right now.