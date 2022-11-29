Horseradish is best harvested in late fall to share at your holiday table

Horseradish with its pungent flavor is an acquired taste. Nowadays most people encounter horseradish as an ingredient in much milder sauces such as Arby’s horsey sauce.

It’s sometimes hard to find plain horseradish in stores, many don’t even carry it due to the lack of demand. In other communities, it’s a relatively common item.

For our Thanksgiving meal this year our son, who’s a chef, offered to prepare a meal that was a little different than usual, one with no turkey. As part of the menu, he needed horseradish and remembered we have some growing in our garden. We were happy to have the chance to share our horseradish with our extended family.

Horseradish is a perennial plant, meaning it overwinters and grows from year to year once established. While the leaves are sometimes used to add some zip to a salad mix ( I wrote a blog on horseradish leaves not long ago) it’s the roots that are most used.

Because cool temperatures stimulate the pungency, fall is the preferred time of year to dig the roots, so in that regard the timing works out perfectly for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.

Horseradish is one of those plants that is happy to grow all by itself without much care. However, roots from plants that are left to grow on their own will not reach optimum size.

To get the full-sized roots, the plants should be grown in fertile soil, watered regularly and fertilized from time to time.

Horseradish farmers lift their plants two times during the growing season to stop too many small side roots from growing and encourage a large main root. They remove the soil from around the top part of the plant and raise it up so they can rub off any small side roots that are developing. I don’t take the time to do all of that to mine, we really don’t use a whole lot of horseradish.

Our horseradish is growing in a sandy spot in the corner of the garden and only gets water when it rains. This year was an exceptionally dry growing season so our horseradish didn't grow as much as normal. The roots we did dig however, were very flavorful. Bigger roots are not always better, large roots from old plants can become very tough and fibrous.

Our daughter was around for Thanksgiving and offered to help dig and process the roots.

Since processing horseradish releases lots of fumes, we took all of our kitchen tools out to the porch. Fortunately it was a very mild day and it was pleasant working outside.

We loosened the area around the plants and carefully coaxed the roots from the soil by levering with a garden fork and gently pulling on the roots.

All of the soil was washed off making it easier to peel the roots.

The roots looked tough and gnarly but they were in fact quite tender.

We ran the freshly peeled roots through our KitchenAid grater attachment using the finest cone opening. A hand grater would have worked, too, but the machine did the job quickly.

We started with about 4 or 5 pounds of roots which resulted in a quart of finished horseradish. There were some parts we couldn’t use such as leaf stubs, crowns, undersize roots and other unusable parts.

Usually when we process produce from the garden, we give the leftover parts to the chickens. But in this case we didn’t as the pungent horseradish compounds are not good for animals’ digestive tracts.

The horseradish was a big hit at Thanksgiving. It has a pleasant sweetness that can be detected if you can get past the hotness.

The horseradish lovers enjoyed the chance to get to eat horseradish only a few hours old. Others had fun giving it a try. We ended up giving away about 3 pints out of the quart.

I’ve decided to eat a teaspoon of horseradish a day as a pick-me-up until the rest is gone before it loses its kick.

Digging our horseradish has stretched out our garden season all the way to Thanksgiving day this year.