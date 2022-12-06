Having some fun linking a sculpture to gardening

On occasion, I like to share a happening that may not be directly related to gardening, but since I think about gardening so much, some kind of connection usually pops up, even if it’s a remote one.

This past Saturday, my daughter and I visited the Cranbrook Art Museum to attend a lecture titled "Detroit stories: Time and space – Scott Hocking in conversation with Michael Stone Richards and Andrew Satake Blauvelt."

Scott is a Detroit artist, author and local historian who is probably best known for his site specific, oversized sculptural pieces, many of which repurpose materials obtained from or are installed in old derelict industrial buildings. He creates pieces that are installed in other locations as well such as his reconstructed “barn boat” in Port Austin.

Back in 2019, I blogged about a potato, unbeknownst to Scott, that had sprouted and began to grow inside one of his pieces in his huge ‘Bone Black’ installation. The potato was the inadvertent link to gardening.

This time I focused on his sculpture ‘ Arkansas Traveler,’ an old, full-sized windmill reconfigured by Scott to appear to be reclining in a comfortable position.

Arkansas Traveler is the name of an old song written in the 1800s. It eventually became the state song of Arkansas and has been performed and recorded countless times since then.

WDET listeners might remember the late Larry McDaniel’s radio show “Arkansas Traveler” that aired for many years.

Also, Arkansas Traveler is the name of a heirloom tomato variety, hence the gardening connection this time around. It, too, originated in Arkansas during the 1800s.

I’ve grown Arkansas Traveler tomatoes in the past. I searched through my photo files but couldn’t come up with a photo. However, it is a popular variety and you can easily find photos online.

Arkansas Traveler is an indeterminate variety, which means it doesn't have a predetermined height, it just keeps on growing until frost.

This variety is adapted to hotter summers than we have here in Michigan but still produces very flavorful tomatoes under our growing conditions. The fruit is medium-sized and somewhat pink in color. It also has some resistance to tomato diseases making it a good all around tomato for our area.

You will not see any tomatoes or other vegetable growing at the Cranbrook Art Museum this winter, but you can see Scott Hocking: Detroit Stories at the Cranbrook Art Museum until March 19.