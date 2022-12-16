Caring for a Christmas rosemary

Although nowhere near as popular as poinsettias, rosemary plants are often sold during the holiday season as decorative plants.

Rosemary trimmed to a conical shape really looks very much like a miniature Christmas tree. Its woody trunk and stems add to the effect. With a few small decorations, it makes a perfect mini-tree for those who don’t have the space for a full-size tree.

Though it may look like it with its needle-like foliage, rosemary is not related to pine, spruce or any other evergreen trees. It belongs to the mint family of plants which includes basil, thyme, mint and sage.

Brushing against the leaves of a potted rosemary releases its signature fragrance that can fill a room. Just smelling the scent of rosemary can reduce stress, calm frazzled nerves and improve your mood. I know several people who can’t pass by a rosemary plant without giving it a little pinch because they love the aroma so much.

In most cases, fresh sprigs can be cut from a potted rosemary and used in recipes calling for this herb. I say in most cases because sometimes plant growers apply systemic pesticides to their rosemary crop. In that case the rosemary is intended for ornamental use only and not for consumption. Always read the plant tag before assuming your plant is OK to use in the kitchen.

Rosemary is fairly easy to care for if you pay attention to its watering needs. Even though it grows wild in the dry, arid regions of the Mediterranean, to thrive in a home environment, rosemary requires evenly moist soil.

Don't be tempted to water it and let water stand in the saucer or wrapper thinking that is the way to supply even moisture. If left long enough in standing water, roots will suffer and die off leading to the death of the entire plant.

On the other hand, don't let the plant dry out. The stiff foliage doesn't wilt much when the plant gets dry, but damage can happen pretty quickly from lack of water.

Because we never know how a rosemary plant was treated at a retail store, once you get it home it’s a good idea to get your plant off to a new start.

When I first bring a new rosemary plant home, I like to make sure all of the soil in the pot is completely moist. You can do that by setting the potted plant in your kitchen sick and apply water until it is freely flowing out of the bottom of the pot. Let it stand in the sink until water is no longer draining. One drawback to that method is that pockets of dry soil may repel water and never get moist. Horticulturists call this condition “hydrophobia”.

A better way for the first watering at home is to fill up the sink with water and immerse the entire pot until the soil is completely saturated. If the pot floats that means the soil is still dry so leave it in longer.

Once the pot no longer floats, drain the water and let the plant sit there to allow excess water to completely flow out the bottom. When no more water drains out, you’ll know it's okay to put it back in its foil wrapper or on its saucer.

From that point, keep the soil evenly moist by checking it every few days. Again, never let it stand in water, empty its saucer if water is present.

Try this pro trick: to try to help you gauge if your rosemary needs water, pick it up and try to gauge how much it weighs when it is dry. Do the same after watering and the plant has drained in the sink. Note how much heavier it feels when you pick it up.

After a few times you'll be able to have a good guess at how dry the plant is. If you're not comfortable doing that, use a moisture meter -- they're relatively inexpensive and make a great Christmas gift.

Having a live rosemary plant in the house during winter makes it feel like the gardening season is still with us.