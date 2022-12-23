Help your poinsettia stay fresh looking into the New Year

Some people think of poinsettia plants as a disposable commodity. They keep it going through Christmas and maybe a little bit into the New Year and then toss it out. Many people however would like to keep their poinsettias going for as long as they can.

Some gardeners like to keep poinsettias going from one Christmas to the next. At one time I kept one going for four years. The roots eventually filled a 30-inch pot and the top was almost 3 feet tall. It put on quite a show of red bracts that fourth year.

Poinsettias don't really need special treatment but they do need just a little bit more care than a typical house plant.

To keep your poinsettia going for as long as possible, there’s a couple of things you need to keep in mind.

Think about the growing conditions in your home. They are quite different from the greenhouse in which your plant was grown.

There is much less light so the plant will not be as actively growing. The less sunlight reaching the leaves, the less photosynthesis is taking place. That means less water will be needed by the plant, therefore proper watering is essential. Most poinsettias problems are due to incorrect watering, often too much water.

Also, the humidity is much lower in a typical heated home in the winter than it would be in a greenhouse.

If you have a choice, pick a spot in your home that has the most sunlight. Keep your poinsettia away from heating registers where hot air will blow directly on it. Warm air from furnaces tends to be very dry.

To water your poinsettia, first let the surface soil dry out just a bit before watering. Then slowly apply water to soak into the entire root zone until water flows out of the bottom of the pot. Never let water stand inside the foil pot wrapper.

Any water remaining in the foil wrapper has to be emptied out otherwise the roots will become water-logged and eventually die. With fewer roots the plant will not be able to sustain itself. It will continue to decline until it finally dies.

Improper watering is the main reason why many people fail to keep their poinsettia alive for more than a few weeks.

Don't worry too much about fertilizer for your plant, it won't really need much until spring. If you feel the need to fertilize your plant, a half-strength dose of water soluble houseplant fertilizer once during the winter should be more than adequate.

Most poinsettia varieties aren't bred to last too much longer than the Christmas season. They are selected primarily for color, not for hardiness as a houseplant. So don’t feel too bad if yours doesn’t make it. I do have to admit though, the newer varieties of poinsettias seem to be able to adapt to poor growing conditions much better than the ones I used to grow 20 years ago.

By placing your poinsettia in a bright spot and watering correctly, you should be able to enjoy your poinsettia as a reminder of wonderful Christmas memories for many weeks to come.