Storing whole tomatoes in winter

Fresh tomatoes can be kept well into fall, sometimes even past New Year's Day in Michigan. To increase your chances of success, you just need to keep a few things in mind well before you even plant your garden.

It all starts with growing the right variety of tomato; not all types are suited for fresh storage.

Keep in mind, plants produce fruit in order to disperse their seeds. Once seeds are produced inside the fruit, the fruit is then eaten by animals. Any seeds not chewed will pass through the digestive system intact and eventually make it to the ground in the animals droppings. A rotting tomato will accomplish much the same thing so there is not much advantage for a tomato fruit to stay undamaged any longer than necessary.

To increase your chances of success, use varieties with the highest ratio of solids to water in their flesh. These are most often paste or processing types. They include Roma, San Marsano, and other so-called plum tomatoes.

Standard slicing types of tomatoes are much too juicy and will tend to deteriorate much quicker in storage. That’s not to say you can’t store them for a while but they probably won’t make it much past Halloween. So choose those that are labled as canning tomatoes or processing tomatoes in their description.

Tomatoes with tough skins keep much better than those with tender skins. Tender skinned varieties are often preferred when eating soon after picking because the are considered to be more appetizing. Some tomatoes have a skin so tough that you can barely chew it. Those are the ones more likely to work better for storage.

Tough skins also keep the tomatoes from cracking during periods of uneven rainfall. Some tomato varieties are much more predisposed to cracking than others, this includes some popular heirloom varieties. Cracks in tomato fruit provides an entrance for fungus, molds and bacteria to enter and begin rotting the flesh.

Spots on tomatoes caused by insect damage or disease infection can be cut out and the tomato consumed if used shortly after picking but will quickly ruin any tomatoes in storage.

Tomatoes must be harvested before being nipped by frost because exposure to freezing temperatures also damages them even though it may not be evident when looking at them.

During the growing season, tomato plants must be kept healthy. Strong plants produce tomatoes with higher sugars and solids making them better tasting and more suited for storage. That means growing them in full sun with plenty of air circulation.

Fertile, well-drained soil is necessary as is regular irrigation. Diseases and damaging insects must be kept in check in order to produce sound tomatoes for storing.

There are many different ways gardeners store their fresh tomatoes.

I like to wrap each one individually in newspaper and place them in single layers in boxes. This works well. The main drawback to this method is you can’t just glance at the tomatoes to see how they are doing, as each one needs to be unwrapped and inspected. It’s now January and we still have several tomatoes in storage.

Another popular method is to hang the tomatoes in the open air in a cool, dark area such as cellar or basement. Some gardeners hang the entire plant including all the stems and leaves or even parts of the roots.

My friend Natale, who is a barber by trade, also is an experienced gardener. He has great success with a technique used in Sicily. He cuts bunches of tomatoes from the plant, removes all leaves then hangs the bunches on coat hangers in his basement.

Of course the simplest way of all is to simply harvest what you have and place them in a box in a cool area. Check them often and use as they ripen. Any tomatoes that begin to spoil must be removed as soon as possible to keep the remaining tomatoes intact.

No matter which method you use, keeping the stem on seems to help them last longer. You have to be careful that the stems don’t poke the skins of neighboring tomatoes though.

If you decide you’d like to try storing tomatoes next fall, you might want to start your own tomato plants so you can get the tomato varieties you want.

Although seed racks in stores have tomato seeds, you’ll have a much better choice of varieties if you buy directly from seed suppliers.

A few that come to mind are: Johnny’s Selected Seeds for a wide assortment of garden and vegetable farm seeds; Jung Seed Company a good all round source; Totally Tomatoes for a huge array of varieties.

The first seed catalogs of 2023 are arriving now. They sure brighten up these gloomy days of winter.

Order your seeds early to avoid the rush and to have the best chance of getting the tomato seeds you want.