Chickens in the garden during winter

Earlier this week, I moved some of my hens into the lower garden. That area is poorly drained and water sits there almost every spring. In some years, it can stay soggy well into June.

Last year, I only planted half of that area and let the lower half go fallow. It’s a little weedy right now. but it is dry for the most part.

The area is fenced to keep out deer, woodchucks and other wildlife while keeping chickens in. There's an old garden shed in that spot that I sometimes use as a temporary chicken coop.

Adult chickens can help prepare an unused garden spot by scratching through weed stems looking for seeds and pecking at dormant insects under the plant litter. They also love finding partially sprouted weed seedlings or green leaves of biennial or perennial weeds.

Scratching through debris is their most favorite thing to do in the whole wide world. It’s pretty amazing how much material a few chickens can turn over in a short period of time.

The hens improve soil fertility directly by dropping a little natural fertilizer in the area when they are out and about preoccupied with their business of scratching.

In addition to improving the soil, chickens themselves benefit from being out in the garden too. The invertebrates they eat are packed with nutrition. The bugs also contain quite a bit of calcium which helps with egg shell formation.

Any green leaves they find will provide vitamins and plant pigments that will contribute to more colorful and healthier egg yolks.

The hens will also pick up and swallow small bits of grit and gravel they find. Since chickens don’t have teeth, their food needs to be ground up some other way. Hence the old saying, “rare as hen’s teeth.”

When grit is swallowed, it stays in the chickens gizzard. As larger pieces of food, such as hard seeds for example, enters into the gizzard, the organ’s muscular lining crushes the food and gravel together grinding the food into smaller, more digestible particles.

One more thing, you can’t discount the mental well-being of the birds being outdoors in that kind of environment. I’m a firm believer in keeping hens happy.

Since it has been so warm for most of this winter, the soil is not frozen and most of the snow has melted away. So the hens will be able to scratch to their hearts' content, at least until the next snowstorm blows in.

The chickens don’t know it of course, but they are helping out quite a bit by tearing up tough weeds and mixing plant debris into the soil surface.

The countdown to planting time continues. About 12 weeks from now, in mid-May if the weather cooperates, our main planting season will be in full swing.