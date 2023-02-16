Winter seed sowing

Winter sowing is a method of growing your own transplants without the need for any special equipment. No greenhouse or cold frame is required. You don’t need grow lights or even a sunny window, for that matter.

Winter sowing reduces the process of seed starting to its absolute minimum.

Basically the principle goes like this: Seeds are sowed into some sort of a container during late fall, winter or early spring, depending on the type of plant you are growing.

The container is placed outdoors away from wind, where it can get sun and be watered by natural snow and rainfall. The seeds then sprout on their own whenever conditions are right for them.

The young seedlings grow and develop at their own pace while inside the mini-greenhouse container. They get sunlight during the day and are exposed to cool or cold temperatures during the night. As a result, the seedlings are strong and robust and don’t require much hardening off, if any. When they are big enough, they are either individually transplanted into their own individual pot or moved directly into the garden.

Seeds inside of containers take advantage of the greenhouse effect provided by a transparent or semi-transparent growing container. Milk jugs are winter sowers’ favorite since they are so readily available. Other containers can be used, as well, as long as they can hold at least 3 inches of soil.

Solar energy captured by the container warms the soil much faster than soil left exposed in the garden.

What makes this method attractive to gardeners is the extremely low cost to get started. As a matter of fact, most people probably already have all of the materials that are required for winter sowing.

The only items you need to buy would be seeds and planting soil mix. Ideally a seed starting mix works best, especially for small seeds, but most any potting mix will do just fine.

Prepare your milk jug by drilling or cutting drainage holes in the bottom. Do this step first as a jug that is intact does not flex as much making it much easier to make the drainage holes. Some people like to line the bottom with a coffee filter.

The lid to the jug is not needed, so toss that into the recycling bin.

Next, cut all around the circumference of the jug at a height just below the handle or about 3 inches from the bottom.

Leave a piece of the jug intact just below the handle, about an inch or two wide to act as an attachment point and hinge. At that point you now have a growing pot complete with an attached top or dome. This will act as a miniature greenhouse.

Add growing mix to just below the rim of your newly made pot. Thoroughly moisten the soil so some water drains out the bottom.

Decide which seeds you would like to sow. During the winter months, cold tolerant seeds may be planted. These include vegetables such as beets, chard, cabbage, kale, lettuce, onions, broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts and others.

Many herbs respond well to winter sowing including thyme, oregano, parsley, marjoram chives and dill.

Frost-tolerant flowers include petunias, snap dragons, nasturtium, cosmos, pansies and many others.

Perennial flowers such as dianthus, phlox, gaillardia, shasta daisy, poppy, salvia may be planted at this time.

Native plants such as milkweed, cone flower, liatris and many others do well with winter sowing.

Many perennials and native plant seeds need to go through a natural process called stratification before they are able to sprout. This happens when seeds are exposed to cold temperatures and moisture for a certain amount of time. Winter sowing allows this critical process to happen just as it would in nature.

Later on in March and April, tender annuals such as cosmos, marigolds, tithonia, zinnias, cilantro and other may be started in the mini greenhouses.

The most tender plants in our gardens, such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, basil, zucchini, cucumbers, pumpkin and squash, need to wait until late March or April when the temperatures are warmer.

Once you have determined which seeds you would like to plant, sow them into the soil at the depth recommended on the seed packet.

The dome and pot assembly will need to be temporarily held together in some way. Many gardeners duct tape it together. I suggest using electrical tape because it sticks to plastic better than duct tape.

Another good way to hold it closed is to punch holes near the edges of both pieces and twist tie them together.

Keep in mind you’ll need to check from time to time to see if the soil is still moist and water as needed.

The ideal spot to place your milk jugs is in an area that gets morning sun. It must be in a spot where rain and snow can get inside through the top opening so under an outdoors porch roof or eaves would not work.

Once the seedlings are growing strong, you’ll be able to remove them from the jug and transplant them into separate growing containers. It’s best to wait until the seedlings have their true leaves before transplanting.

We’re now in mid-February, making it an ideal time to winter sow your cold tolerant seeds.

Even though we are about 12 weeks from our main planting season, it feels good to get our hands in the soil and get started growing things.