Winter rye improves garden soil

We have all heard that old expression, " It's like watching grass grow." That's what this post is about. Not to worry though, I've done all the boring work for you by watching the grass grow.

The grass I'm talking about is the winter rye that I planted in the garden last fall as a cover crop.

Winter rye is an agricultural cereal crop. About half of the rye grown in this country is harvested for grain. Much of it is milled into flour and used as the major ingredient in rye bread. It’s also used for making rye whiskey and certain kinds of beer.

The other half of the rye crop is used for livestock feed, pasture or cover crops.

Cover crops are grown for their ability to protect or improve the soil. Since rye survives winter temperatures, its partially grown plants are ideal for providing a protective green blanket for soil over winter reducing erosion by wind and water.

Some minerals are locked up in the soil in a form that plants can’t use. Rye is one exception in that it is able to extract these minerals and use them to grow and build plant parts. When rye plants are later incorporated into the soil, all of the previously unavailable minerals are then made available for succeeding crops to use.

Rye also produces a mild chemical that inhibits weeds, making it a natural herbicide that reduces the number of early spring weeds.

Another reason for gardeners to use cover crops is the noticeable improvement of soil tilth that a plowed down crop of winter rye provides. After rye has been incorporated into the soil and left to decompose for a bit, you can actually feel the difference with your fingers when you are planting your garden.

Just by looking at my winter rye, I can see that not much has changed since winter started. After planting in late October it germinated and grew a few inches until colder winter temperatures halted its growth. I do see however, it was grazed by deer, rabbits and probably other animals. Some grazing won't hurt it, though, since it grows back very quickly once the temperatures begin to rise in the spring.

By now the rye plants have undergone a major metabolic transformation. Cold winter temperatures allow the plants to go through a process called "vernalization". This cold period changes the internal processes of certain plants enabling them to complete their life cycle by growing flowers and eventually forming seeds.

Without several days of freezing temperatures, rye plants would not be able to reproduce. Other cereal crops like winter wheat and winter barley require similar vernalization. Oats on the other hand are not winter hardy therefore don't require vernalization to form seeds.

Depending on the weather, the rye will begin growing again sometime during mid to late March.

By May just before our main garden planting time, the rye plants will be almost two feet high but still green and tender. It’s at that stage when the stand of rye will be mowed down and tilled into the soil.

Make a note in your garden journal to plant a rye cover crop next fall. Although it adds an extra step in the gardening process, it improves your soil so much that you’ll be glad you took the time and effort to do it.

Spring planting time is getting closer; we have about 10 or 11 weeks to go.