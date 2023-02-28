Even ice storm debris can be useful for your garden

Tens of thousands of people are still cleaning up after the recent ice storm. Power was out for days for hundreds of thousands families. As a matter of fact, my power is still out as I type this blog six days into the outage.

Broken branches are everywhere, trees came down in some areas. If you were in the affected area, you might be asking yourself, “What am I going to do with all these branches?” You could do what most people would do, drag them out to the curb for disposal. Or you could do what I plan to do, gather up my downed wood and build more hugelkultur beds for gardening.

I wrote a blog about hugelkultur several months ago. You may want to scroll through it and take a look.

The idea behind hugelkultur is taking advantage of the nutrients released by decomposing wood.

In its basic form, a hugelkultur bed or mound is simply a pile of wood covered by soil. As the wood decays, nutrients that once were part of the tree are released into the soil for garden plants to use.

Since tree roots reach deep into the soil, they are able to take up secondary and micronutrients that are out of reach of a typical garden plant.

Also, as it decomposes, wood becomes spongy and retains water, making it available to garden plants during times of scant rainfall.

There are many ways to build a hugelkultur mound, but they all follow a similar theme. The thickest wood is placed on the bottom of the stack. Then smaller and smaller pieces are placed on top. Compost, straw, sod, wood chips, and other organic matter is added to fill in air gaps resulting from stacking the tree branches.

The whole pile is covered with a layer of good topsoil to act as a substrate for planting and growing garden plants.

One thing to be aware of is that black walnut wood contains a naturally occurring chemical that is toxic to some garden plants. So be on the safe side, keep it out of your hugelkultur bed.

While you can plant into a hugelkultur bed the first year, and most gardeners do, it takes a year or two before the pile settles down and really becomes productive.

Hugelkultur beds are all different shapes and sizes. Some are low and flat and may be partially dug into the surface of the soil eight or ten inches. Others are a little higher, much like a typical raised garden bed. Some are waist high or taller allowing the gardener to tend part of the garden standing up.

The beds may be located in an existing garden or built in a new spot in the yard. Sod may be left in place but most gardeners will remove it before building their bed. Any removed sod can then be used for filling voids in the mound.

The same principle of using tree branches as a growing medium can be used for filling taller elevated planting boxes.

We’re about 10 or 11 weeks from our main planting time, around Mother’s Day. Now’s the time to take advantage of all of the free wood available for constructing your new hugelkultur bed.