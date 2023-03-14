Keeping poinsettias growing until next Christmas

Holidays for horticulturists usually have two dates. First, there is the actual date that the holiday occurs. The second date is the time when plants associated with that holiday need to be started.

Greenhouse people are beginning to make preparations for Christmas now, in very early spring.

I'm sure you've seen giant-sized poinsettias in full bloom during the Christmas season. Did you ever wonder how they managed to get them so big? The secret is to keep the same poinsettia plants growing year after year. Each year the plants get bigger and produce more of their colorful bracts.

I know several people who still have poinsettias going, most of the plants look pretty far gone. I have two that have dropped most of their leaves.

If you have a poinsettia that is still alive from Christmas, you can renew it and have a larger more colorful plant for next Christmas.

Start by pinching off all of the leaves and bracts from the plant. By now, most of them have already dropped off anyway.

Next cut the main stem or stems to about 6 to 8 inches above the soil surface.

Remove the plant from its pot. It's best to carefully rinse the old soil off of the roots and re-pot the plant using new potting mix. Removing the old soil is not absolutely necessary, though; I've had very good results by simply leaving the existing soil then re-potting into a larger pot. What is necessary however, is using a loose commercial potting mix, not soil from the garden. Your poinsettia requires loose soil in order to thrive.

After potting water thoroughly by soaking the pot in water. Then take it out of the water and let it completely drain. Never let poinsettias sit in the water that collects in the pot saucer, they can't tolerate wet feet.

Place your plant in the sunniest spot you have in your home to encourage it to grow.

Once you see shoots developing, feed your plant with a good house plant fertilizer about once a month.

Later after the danger of frost has passed, place the plant outside in a bright spot that has dappled shade during the hottest part of the day.

As the plant grows through the summer, you can pinch back shoots to help keep a symmetrical shape. Pinching will also stimulate more branching, giving the plant a more compact and bushy look.

With regular care, you'll have a stunning plant to show off next Christmas.